PM receives WIPO Director General in Davos

DAVOS — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Daren Tang in Davos on January 21 (local time) within the framework of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and bilateral activities in Switzerland.

At the reception, PM Chính highly valued the WIPO's issuance of the Global Innovation Index (GII) for 2024. He said that Việt Nam will invest heavily in innovation, science and technology, and digital transformation, and hoped that WIPO will accompany and support Việt Nam to continue to improve its ranking in the GII.

On this occasion, Chính expressed his thanks for the support that the WIPO and Director General Daren Tang has provided for Việt Nam, especially in building and implementing the provincial innovation index.

Việt Nam has recently issued Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, which identifies the development of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as a crucial breakthrough and the main driving force for rapidly developing modern productive forces, improving the production relations, and innovating national governance methods, thereby advancing socio-economic development, preventing the risk of falling behind, and propelling the country forward to prosperity in the new era.

For his part, WIPO Director General Tang congratulated Việt Nam on being in the top 50 countries with the highest innovation index. He expressed his admiration and congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements in innovation and economic development, which have been accomplished under the leadership and strategic vision of Vietnamese leaders. He also congratulated Việt Nam on the provincial innovation index that the WIPO has cooperatively developed.

On this occasion, PM Chính invited Tang to visit Việt Nam to further promote cooperation between the two sides, and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS