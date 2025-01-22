Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Tây Ninh holds memorial ceremony for martyrs repatriated from Cambodia

January 22, 2025 - 17:46
Nguyễn Thành Tâm, Secretary of the Tây Ninh Province's Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council, at the memorial and burial ceremony for the 146 remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts fighting in Cambodia. — VNA/VNS Photo Giang Phương

TÂY NINH — A memorial and burial ceremony was solemnly held on January 22 for 146 remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Cambodia while defending the southwestern border and fulfilling international duties.

The ceremony took place at Hill 82 Tan Bien Martyrs' Cemetery in the southern province of Tây Ninh. The remains were repatriated during the first phase of the 24th mission (2024-2025 dry season).

Nguyễn Thành Tâm, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council, chaired the ceremony by solemnly ringing three ceremonial bells to honour the fallen.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Hồng Thanh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, expressed deep gratitude for the immense sacrifices of millions of Vietnamese soldiers, emphasising that their heroic contributions to the nation’s independence and freedom will forever be remembered.

Over the years, Military Region 7, along with the Tây Ninh Party Committee, authorities, military forces, and residents, has remained committed to locating and repatriating the remains of fallen soldiers.

Under a bilateral agreement between Việt Nam and Cambodia, with support from Cambodia’s Royal Army and local authorities, significant progress has been made in searching for and bringing home the remains of Vietnamese martyrs.

The repatriation efforts reflect Việt Nam's enduring gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation and its international commitments. — VNS

Cambodia Vietnam diplomatic relations

