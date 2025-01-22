General Secretary Tô Lâm pays tribute to late Party chief Nguyễn Phú Trọng

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Wednesday offered incense in tribute to former Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at his residence on the occasion of the Tết (Lunar New Year) and the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930 – 2025).

The Party chief expressed his respect and profound gratitude for the immense contributions and dedication of the late leader, a particular outstanding leader, a shining example of studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle, a steadfast communist party member embodying the qualities, talents, willpower and wisdom of the leadership generation of Việt Nam during the 'Đổi mới' (Renewal) period.

Lâm pledged to join hands with the entire Party and people to foster great national unity strength and aspirations for development, guiding the country into a new era of prosperity and wealth.

Throughout his nearly 60 years of diverse, unwavering revolutionary work, Professor, Doctor, General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, with his wide and keen intellect, has left a valuable system of ideology and theory on Việt Nam's revolutionary path in the new era for the entire Party, army, and people. Persisting and creatively applying Marxism-Leninism, and Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, with the goal of national independence and socialism, ideologist Nguyễn Phú Trọng, a theory flag of our Party, clarified the theory of socialism and the path towards socialism in Việt Nam, the role of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, and the socialist-oriented market economy. This invaluable legacy has consolidated the strong trust on the path towards socialism, significantly contributing to the development of the world communist movement, and developing Marxism-Leninism, and Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology in the present era.

Amid the warm atmosphere leading up to the traditional Lunar New Year, Lâm wished the family of the late General Secretary a new year of good health, happiness and success. — VNA/VNS