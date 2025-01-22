State President commemorates late Party chief, visits former leaders on occasion of Tết

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường offered incense in commemoration of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, and paid visits to former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, and former State President Trần Đức Lương in Hà Nội on Wednesday on the threshold of Tết (Lunar New Year) 2025.

Offering incense to the late Party leader, Cường expressed deep gratitude for his significant contributions to the country’s revolutionary cause and nation-building and development process.

He described Trọng as a particularly outstanding leader, who devoted all his life to the Party, the country, and the people; and as a shining example of a steadfast communist soldier embodying the qualities, talents, willpower and intellect of the leadership generation of Việt Nam during the ‘Dổi mới’ (Renewal) period.

The legacy he left will continue to be inherited and developed by the Party, people and armed forces, contributing to the success of the renovation cause and helping the country firmly advance toward socialism, Cường said.

During the visit, the State leader wished the wife of the late Party General Secretary, Ngô Thị Mận and her family, a New Year of good health, success and prosperity.

Extending Tết greetings to former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, President Cường expressed his deep appreciation for the former leader's contributions to the Party, the State as well as the national construction and development cause during the 'Dổi mới' (Renewal) period.

As the Lunar New Year Festival is nearing, President Cường extended his warmest wishes to the former Party chief and his family for a new year of good health and prosperity, hoping that he will continue providing his valuable insights and wisdom to support the Party and people's revolutionary cause.

The former Party chief, for his part, expressed his confidence that under the wise leadership of the Party coupled with the support of the people and army, Việt Nam will enter a new phase of development with greater achievements.

President Cường also visited former State President Trần Đức Lương, presenting him with Tết gifts and wishing him good health and longevity. VNS