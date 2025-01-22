PM Chính meets WEF Executive Chairman in Davos

DAVOS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on the sidelines of the 55th WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday morning (local time).

At the meeting, the PM briefed Schwab on Việt Nam's recently-issued resolution on breakthroughs in scientific and technological development, innovation, and digital transformation.

The resolution identifies science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers for rapidly developing modern productive forces, improving production relations, and renewing national governance methods to promote socio-economic development.

Chính also expressed pleasure over the positive developments in the Việt Nam–WEF relationship, particularly the inauguration of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in HCM City, saying this marks an important milestone in the bilateral partnership.

The PM affirmed that the 2025 WEF theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age" is both visionary and guiding, shaping new trends in international cooperation. He highlighted that this is an area of priority and great interest to the Vietnamese government.

PM Chính suggested that Professor Schwab connect WEF member businesses, experts, and scientists with Việt Nam in developing an innovation and technology ecosystem to maximise opportunities for all parties in the smart era. He also called for WEF’s support in co-chairing an annual global economic forum in HCM City.

On this occasion, the PM invited Professor Schwab and WEF leadership representatives to attend the 4th Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in April and the 16th session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD 16) in October in Hà Nội.

Schwab praised PM Chính's participation in this year’s conference, highlighting its significance for the WEF and the global business community.

He expressed confidence that Việt Nam is playing an increasingly pivotal role in reshaping regional and global geopolitics. Schwab also admired Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements, calling the country a model for economic growth and the integration of economic development with environmental protection.

The WEF Chairman affirmed the Forum’s commitment to connect Việt Nam with global corporations and investment funds, supporting the country in attracting high-quality investment in priority sectors and fostering high-quality human resources and innovation.

On this occasion, PM Chính and the Vietnamese delegation witnessed the awarding of an honorary doctorate from the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội to Professor Schwab. — VNA/VNS