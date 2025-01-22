Top legislator attends APF Executive Committee’s meeting

CẦN THƠ — The Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) Executive Committee’s meeting opened in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on Wednesday with National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn attending.

In his opening remarks, the Vietnamese leader highlighted the APF’s goal of promoting governments' progress, as well as the Vietnamese legislature’s engagement in and contributions to the APF over the past more than 50 years.

Việt Nam's active participation in APF activities and the broader Francophone community affirms its consistent foreign policy of independence and self-reliance for peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, as well as multilateralism and diversification of external relations, he said, noting Việt Nam positions itself as a friend, a reliable partner, and an active, responsible member of the international community.

Việt Nam always shares and supports the noble values and goals of the Francophone community, including peace, democracy, cultural and linguistic diversity, solidarity, cooperation, and development. These goals align with Việt Nam's comprehensive reform efforts and significant achievements across various fields, Mẫn said.

Briefing the participants on the Vietnamese legislature’s operations, the top legislator said that, on the inter-parliamentary diplomacy front, the NA is an active and responsible member of regional and global parliamentary cooperation frameworks, such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the APF, the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

Việt Nam highly values the role of the APF as an advisory body of Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), the leader said, expressing his belief that the APF and the Francophone community will carry forward their roles, alongside other multilateral institutions, based on international law and the UN Charter, providing a framework to foster cooperation and coordinated actions in addressing global challenges.

In this context, the Cần Thơ declaration on Francophone cooperation in sustainable agriculture, food security, and climate change response, unanimously adopted on this occasion, represents a significant contribution to Francophone collaboration.

The NA Chairman proposed that the APF Executive Committee consider the submission from the Việt Nam Subcommittee, approving the Cần Thơ declaration on this topic, and report it to the APF General Assembly at its upcoming session.

APF President Hilarion Etong thanked the Vietnamese NA for its thorough preparations for the meeting, saying Việt Nam's hosting sends a powerful message about the global reach and ambition of the Francophone community.

The APF leader affirmed that the steadfast commitment and friendship of the Việt Nam Subcommittee have brought tremendous value to the APF in numerous areas of cooperation, including South-South collaboration, political stability, the sharing of best economic practices, technological innovation, climate change adaptation, and the promotion of inclusive and sustainable development.

After the meeting, he proposed further strengthening the relations between Việt Nam and African countries, promoting cooperation in economy, trade, and technology, with a particular focus on enhancing agricultural collaboration. — VNA/VNS