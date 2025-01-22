President Cường hails mobile police force for strong performance

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường paid a pre-Tết visit to the Mobile Police Command under the Ministry of Public Security in Hà Nội on Wednesday, during which he praised the force for its excellent performance in 2024 and great contributions to the country’s achievements amid difficulties and challenges.

Last year, the force provided strategic advice to the Party, State and the Central Public Security Party Committee on protecting national security, social order and safety, and ensuring safety for major national events, while combating crimes and engaging in natural disaster relief efforts.

He said that 2025 is a year with significant political and cultural milestones, including Party Congresses at all levels leading up to the 14th National Party Congress, underscoring the heightened responsibilities facing the entire Party, people, and armed forces, including the mobile police.

To complete all missions in the new context, the leader asked the force to continue strictly implementing the principle of the Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces, effectively realising the Party and State's policies and laws regarding national security and social order and safety protection, improving its capacity, and proposing measures to grow stronger.

He underlined the need to closely grasp the situation to provide effective strategic advice to the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security on maintaining security and public order, while staying ready to respond to any incidents. The force was also asked to effectively implement comprehensive plans and strategies, and work to ensure absolute safety for key targets, major political and cultural events, international conferences, and visiting foreign delegations.

These efforts play a vital role in preserving a peaceful and stable environment essential for national development and progress, he stated.

At the same time, the mobile police should coordinate closely with other forces and units as well as localities in combating crimes, while strengthening patrols to detect criminals in a timely manner, and increase the application of science and technology in their operations.

The State leader reminded the force to focus on Party building, political education, and improving the living conditions of officers and soldiers.

He extended Tết (Lunar New Year) wishes to officers and soldiers of the force and their families and presented gifts to them on this occasion. — VNA/VNS