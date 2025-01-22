Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

State President pays pre-Tết visit to Security Guard Command

January 22, 2025 - 20:20
President Lương Cường noted the force's heavy tasks for 2025 when many important political and cultural events of the nation will be organised, including the 14th National Party Congress.
State President Lương Cường reviews the guards of honour during his working visit to the Security Guard Command on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Wednesday visited and extended Tết (Lunar New Year) wishes to members of the Security Guard Command.

The State leader hailed the force's performance over the years in all fields, saying it has ensured utmost safety for VIPs, and consistently excelled in fulfilling its mission, earning trust and recognition as a key, reliable and loyal force of the Party and State.

He emphasised the force's heavy tasks for 2025 when many important political and cultural events of the nation will be organised, including the 14th National Party Congress.

This requires the force to show high determination, unity, and great efforts to overcome all difficulties to complete all the assigned tasks.

President Cường urged the force to follow the comprehensive leadership of the Party, ensure absolute safety for high-ranking leaders, key locations, and international delegations, and build a pure, strong, regular, elite and modern force, while paying greater attention to human resources training.

The force should focus on proactively identifying and neutralising threats to prevent any breaches of security, regardless of circumstances, while strengthening the application of science and technology in performing its tasks, he said.

The State leader also reminded the force of reviewing, supplementing and perfecting laws related to security guarding, and effectively implementing the law on supplements and adjustments to a number of articles of the Law on Security Guard Force.

Describing the Security Guard as a specialised force, he stresses its need for distinct policies and mechanisms, he stated.

The force should foster coordination with relevant units, sectors and agencies and expand international cooperation for better performance, he underlined.

On this occasion, President Cường presented Tết gifts to the Security Guard Command and its staff members. — VNA/VNS

security and defence

