Hungary treasures relations with Việt Nam: official

HÀ NỘI — Hungary attaches importance to its relations with Việt Nam, Hungarian Deputy State Secretary for Development of Eastern Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Stifter Adam told Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bùi Lê Thái.

At their recent meeting, the two officials discussed the Việt Nam – Hungary relations and measures to enhance the ties in the coming time. They also agreed to coordinate with each other in carrying out activities to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations this year (February 3, 1950 - 2025).

Emphasising the Vietnamese Party, State, and people highly evaluate the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Hungary, Thai noted that the bilateral relationship is currently at a positive stage, with a high level of political trust.

He affirmed Việt Nam’s determination to deepen the Việt Nam-Hungary comprehensive partnership, and develop the bilateral ties strongly, practically and effectively across all fields.

The ambassador proposed the two sides soon coordinate to organise the 10th session of the Việt Nam-Hungary Intergovernmental Committee for Economic Cooperation in Hà Nội, as well as trade and investment promotion activities; and expand cooperation in tourism and education. He suggested Hungary facilitate visa issuance for Vietnamese citizens traveling, working, and studying in Hungary.

On this occasion, Thai expressed his gratitude to the Hungarian government for consistently supporting and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community. Building on the strong political relationship and the shared political will and determination of both sides, he proposed the Hungarian government officially recognise the community as its 14th ethnic minority group, enabling their full integration into the Hungarian social life.

Adam appreciated the positive contributions of the Vietnamese community to Hungary's socio-economic life, affirming that he will provide maximum support within the legal framework for the recognition of the community as an ethnic minority group in Hungary.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed on measures to further strengthen the bilateral relations, including continuing to promote visits at all levels, particularly high-level ones, expanding cooperation mechanisms such as political consultations at various levels and dialogues on issues of mutual interest in a spirit of frankness, openness, and mutual respect; fostering business exchanges and people-to-people interactions; and coordinating efforts at multilateral forums, especially within the United Nations.

Thai suggested the Hungarian government continue supporting and advocating for EU member states to promptly ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and to urge the European Commission to lift its yellow card warning against Việt Nam’s seafood exports. — VNS