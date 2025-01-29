Party chief extends Tết greetings to Hà Nội authorities, residents

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tết) greetings to the Party Organisation, administration and residents of Hà Nội on the evening of January 28, the last day of the Year of the Dragon.

In the vibrant Tết atmosphere of the capital, General Secretary Lâm extended his warmest Lunar New Year wishes to the city’s officials, soldiers, and residents on behalf of the Party and State.

He commended Hà Nội for its achievements in 2024, noting the city’s progress in key areas such as cultural development, tourism promotion, social welfare, and improving the quality of life for its citizens.

The General Secretary stressed the significance of 2025 as a milestone year. It marks the conclusion of the 2021–2025 socio-economic development plan and is pivotal for meeting Party congress targets. The year will also see the organisation of Party congresses at all levels towards the 17th Hà Nội Party Congress and the 14th National Party Congress.

This year will also see many significant events of the city and the nation, he said.

He urged Hà Nội to continue to take the lead in streamlining its political system to improve efficiency, while completing its restructuring of Party organisations in line with central directions and ensuring high standards in preparing for Party congresses.

Confident in Hà Nội’s historical and cultural legacy, the Party chief expressed optimism that the city will exceed its targets set at the 17th municipal Party Congress, contributing to the completion of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, promoting national growth, prosperity and stability, ensuring citizens enjoy the benefits of progress.

The Party leader and his entourage delivered lucky money to workers, public security officers, firefighters, and traffic police on duty during the holiday.

Earlier, General Secretary Lâm visited and extended Tết wishes to 105-year-old Major General Huỳnh Đắc Hương, former head of the delegation of Vietnamese experts to Laos, and former Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, at his residence.

Born in Hội An city in the central province of Quảng Nam, Major General Hương held prominent military and Government roles, including Political Commissar of Military Region 4 and Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs. Recognised for his service to Việt Nam and its international cooperation, Major General Hương has received numerous honours, including awards from the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States and Governments. — VNS