PM visits public security, national defence units on duty during Tết

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tết) greetings to units under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and the Ministry of National Defence (MoD) on January 27 (the 28th day of the last lunar month), which are on duty during the Tet festival.

Visiting the MPS’s Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order, PM Chính lauded its achievements in 2024, particularly in carrying out Project 06, which he said, has contributed to facilitating administrative reforms, benefiting citizens and businesses alike while curbing petty corruption.

He underscored the importance of continuing this momentum by fostering a culture of emulation and commendation, urging the department to excel in administrative management to ensure public safety and order, especially as 2025 brings a multitude of critical tasks, including preparations for Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress and major national events.

One of the key tasks highlighted by the PM was the completion of the national database designed for seamless integration across ministries, agencies and localities nationwide. This aims to connect with global and regional databases, creating a smart infrastructure that will support national development and propel Việt Nam into a new era of technological advancement.

At the MPS’s Department of Investigation Security, PM Chính acknowledged the pivotal role played by the armed forces, especially the People's Public Security and the security investigation forces, in the nation's achievements. He stressed the need for the investigation security force to set new goals and perform their tasks in a unified manner.

With the country aiming for at least 8% growth to build momentum for double-digit growth in the next tenure, the department must remain vigilant against hostile and reactionary forces, he said, calling for a proactive approach, strategic depth, and quick, effective responses to any threats.

It must also take the lead in mastering science and technology, with a focus on database building and digital transformation, he added.

During his visit to Brigade K3 under the MoD’s General Department II, PM Chính praised the brigade's nearly three decades of service as an elite and stalwart force within military intelligence.

He expressed his confidence that the officers, staff and soldiers of Brigade K3 will continue to overcome challenges and excel in fulfilling their assigned missions under any circumstances, ensuring that military intelligence remains a vital, absolutely loyal and trusted force of the Party, State, army and people. — VNS