Congratulations to newly-elected leaders of Republic of Ireland

Ireland strengthens trade relations with Việt Nam in F&B sector
Việt Nam stands as a vital trading partner for Ireland's agri-food sector, affirmed Ireland's Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett.
|Prime Minister (Taoiseach) of the Republic of Ireland, Micheál Martin. AFP/VNA File Photo
HÀ NỘI Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on January 26 sent messages of congratulations to Micheál Martin and Verona Murphy on their election as the Prime Minister and Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Ireland, respectively.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also extended congratulations to Simon Harris on his election as Irish Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Minister of Defence. VNS