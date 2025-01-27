Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Congratulations to newly-elected leaders of Republic of Ireland

January 27, 2025 - 12:07
Prime Minister (Taoiseach) of the Republic of Ireland, Micheál Martin. AFP/VNA File Photo

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on January 26 sent messages of congratulations to Micheál Martin and Verona Murphy on their election as the Prime Minister and Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Ireland, respectively.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also extended congratulations to Simon Harris on his election as Irish Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Minister of Defence. VNS

