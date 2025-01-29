Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Military delegation pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on Tết occasion

January 29, 2025 - 20:13
General Nguyễn Tân Cương, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the standing board of the Central Military Commission, Chief of the General Staff of the VPA and Deputy Minister of National Defence, led the delegation.
A delegation from the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, and the General Staff and the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — Photo qdnd.vn

HÀ NỘI — A delegation from the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, and the General Staff and the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Wednesday, or the first day of the Lunar New Year.

General Nguyễn Tân Cương, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the standing board of the Central Military Commission, Chief of the General Staff of the VPA and Deputy Minister of National Defence, led the delegation.

They showed their gratitude to the great contributions of President Hồ Chí Minh - the genius leader of the Party and the nation, who personally founded, educated and trained the military; and dedicated his whole life to the struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as the construction of the military and the strengthening of defence.

Following the late leader's sacred will, the Party, military and people remain steadfast on the path he chose and creatively apply his thoughts to bring the revolutionary cause he left to new heights, thus helping the country stand shoulder to shoulder with the great powers of the world.

The delegation, on behalf of all officers and soldiers of the entire military, vowed to make every effort in their work and contributions to build a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern Việt Nam People's Army and to continue turning Việt Nam into an increasingly prosperous nation.— VNS

