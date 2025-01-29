Overseas Vietnamese trust in Party’s leadership in new development era

MOSCOW — Overseas Vietnamese (OV) trust in the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) in the new era of Việt Nam's development, said Nguyễn Quốc Hùng, Vice President of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia and Director of the Russia-Việt Nam Cooperation Development Fund "Tradition and Friendship".

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Russia on the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930 – 2025), Hùng, a Vietnamese intellectual who has been living and working in Russia for many years, and participating in community activities, remembers historical lessons relating to the Party's establishment in 1930 and its remarkable achievements over the past years.

Witnessing the significant socio-economic, political and diplomatic progress of Việt Nam from afar, he asserted that the Party's leadership and Hồ Chí Minh's thought are both correct and wise, consistently supported and trusted by the people.

The Party successfully led the Vietnamese people in their struggle for national independence, liberation and reunification, thanks to its mettle, intellect and capability.

In the national building and economic development, the Party sets noble goals for prosperous people, a strong nation, democracy, justice and civilisation.

After nearly 50 years of national reunification and nearly 40 years of renewal, Việt Nam has successfully met historical requirements, transforming from a poor country into one with substantial achievements that hold historical significance, creating new strength, potential, position and international prestige.

Hùng said that not only through the media but also during his visits to Việt Nam, he clearly feels that Việt Nam is preparing to enter a new era - the era of the nation’s rise.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has emphasised this as an era of development, wealth and prosperity.

The Party continues to place people at the centre of this mission, determining the people's will, patriotism, aspiration for creativity and dedication as the main driving forces for national development.

Hùng emphasises that overseas Vietnamese hope that the upcoming 13th National Party Congress will wisely select a contingent of officials at all levels, particularly at the strategic level, who possess the necessary qualities, political acumen, reputation and capability to meet the development needs of the country in the integration period.

He also highlighted the important role of Vietnamese people aboard, saying connecting OVs with the homeland will serve as a catalyst for implementing the strategic tasks outlined in Resolution 57 of the Politburo regarding the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

OVs wish that the Party and the State will continue to pay attention to their community with specific policies, which foster their greater connections with the homeland and better integration into their host countries, he said.

The Vietnamese community in Russia desires to serve as a bridge to contribute to further strengthening and elevating the relationship between Việt Nam and Russia, he added. — VNS