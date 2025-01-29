Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

President Lương Cường pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on first day of Tết

January 29, 2025 - 10:57
President of Việt Nam Lương Cường visited the Presidential Palace's Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site on the first day of Tết, offering incense in remembrance of President Hồ Chí Minh.

Here are some photos of his visit. — VNS

  

President Lương Cường offers incense in remembrance of President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67. — VNA/VNS Photo

   

President Lương Cường visits the artifacts of President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

President Lương Cường feeds the fish at Hồ Chí Minh’s Fish Pond. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

President Lương Cường observes the three cars used to serve President Hồ Chí Minh from 1954 to 1969, preserved at the Relic Site. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

