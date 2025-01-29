Vietnamese, Russian leaders exchange congratulations on diplomatic ties anniversary

HÀ NỘI — Top leaders of Việt Nam and Russia on January 29 exchanged letters of congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (January 30, 1950-2025).

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường exchanged congratulatory letters with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính exchanged congratulations with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn exchanged congratulations with Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin.

In their letters, the two countries’ leaders emphasised that the bilateral friendship has withstood the test of history, affirming its strong vitality and continuous development.

Over the past 75 years, the people of the former Soviet Union and Russia today have stood side by side with and supported the Vietnamese people in achieving remarkable miracles in safeguarding the country and in national construction and development.

The Vietnamese leaders affirmed that the profound bond and solidarity between generations of leaders and people of both nations are invaluable assets that both sides are responsible for preserving and promoting so as to develop the Việt Nam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a deep and effective direction.

They stressed that in 2025, alongside marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, both countries will also celebrate their own major historical events. Building on the strong ties nurtured by generations of leaders and people over the past 75 years, the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Russia will continue to yield positive results, living up to the two countries' glorious histories.

In their letters sent to key Vietnamese leaders, Russian leaders affirmed that with joint efforts, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will further develop, serving the fundamental interests of both nations and contributing to security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. Bilateral cooperation is now progressing across various fields, including economy and trade, science and technology, culture, and humanities, with large-scale joint projects being implemented in energy, industry, and transportation infrastructure, fully serving the interests of both countries. — VNA/VNS