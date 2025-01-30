Argentine Party official praises CPV’s glorious journey

Buenos Aires - Marcelo Rodriguez, head of the Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Argentina (CPA), has affirmed that the 95-year history of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) is a glorious journey marked by great victories and achievements.

In an interview with a Việt Nam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Argentina on the occasion of the CPV's 95th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 – 2025), Rodriguez emphasised that the CPV has led the people through revolutionary struggles, defeating the armies of such powers as France and the US, and securing independence, freedom, and national reunification.

These proud achievements remain valuable and continue to be admired worldwide, he noted.

Rodriguez highly valued the leadership of Nguyễn Ái Quốc, later known as Hồ Chí Minh, as well as his communist vision of Marxism, and approach to carrying out the revolution in Việt Nam against colonialism, along with the struggle for freedom for the Vietnamese people and all oppressed nations around the world.

During Việt Nam’s post-war reconstruction filled with multiple challenges, the CPV led the people to the successful implementation of the Đổi mới (Renewal) process, gaining impressive achievements. The country’s GDP averagely grew by over 5% per year for more than three decades, with a focus on promoting a socialist-oriented market economy, while maintaining the principle of fairness in wealth distribution.

Thanks to the aforementioned achievements, the poverty rate in Việt Nam dropped from 58 per cent in 1993 to just 4.2 per cent in 2022, and the multidimensional poverty rate fell to below 1 per cent by 2024, he stressed, adding that the living conditions of millions of Vietnamese people have improved thanks to the reform process initiated by the CPV.

Regarding the implementation of the Resolution of the CPV's 13th National Congress, the official praised the Party’s determination to fight corruption, as well as its efforts in addressing ongoing issues towards strengthening the great national unity block, and building a country that develops rapidly and sustainably with the prosperity of the people at the centre, moving towards perfecting the institutional framework, innovating the development model, and speeding up industrialisation and modernisation.

Rodriguez, who is also Director of the Héctor P. Agosti Marxist Studies and Training Centre (CEFMA) in Argentina, held that although Việt Nam has achieved significant success in socio-economic development, it has not yet fully tapped its potential.

He spoke highly of Việt Nam's "bamboo diplomacy” policy which has helped the country strengthen its political and trade presence in the world, adapt to changes in the geopolitical landscape, and adjust international relations in response to global developments, while always maintaining its independence, self-reliance, and sovereignty.

Việt Nam's foreign policy plays an extremely important role in the current complex disputes surrounding a new world order, he went on.

Under the CPV’s leadership, this diplomatic policy is the key to success in shaping Việt Nam's foreign policy, contributing to promoting economic development, and making a significant contribution to multipolarism and peace in the globe, he affirmed. VNS