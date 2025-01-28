CPV to lead Việt Nam to greater success in the new era: Venezuelan official

HÀ NỘI — Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), Việt Nam has achieved remarkable accomplishments, continuously advancing and enhancing its position on the international stage, said Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Jesús Germán Faría Tortosa.

In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in Latin America on the occasion of the CPV's 95th founding anniversary, Tortosa said throughout Việt Nam’s journey of national liberation and nation building, the CPV has effectively inherited and promoted the legacy of President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality, and lifestyle. This has propelled Việt Nam from a war-torn nation to one of continuous progress and growth.

According to Tortosa, Việt Nam, under the CPV’s leadership, has reached significant milestones in economic, political, and social development amidst deeper international integration. Economic growth has been steadily maintained, while social welfare policies continue to ensure and meet the basic needs of the people, he noted.

To advance further on the journey of successfully building socialism, he suggested intensifying efforts to address challenges such as bureaucracy, inefficiency, budget deficits, and improving the management of resources for development.

The CPV’s efforts in introducing reforms and improving state management efficiency have not only bolstered public trust but also strengthened the nation’s internal capacity. This, he said, is a clear reflection of the Party's determination and political leadership in overcoming the challenges of the new development phase.

Regarding the 14th National Party Congress, slated for early 2026, he said he hopes the congress will continue to make decisions aligned with the country's practical realities, tackling challenges in the next phase of development. He said he believes this will contribute to Việt Nam’s continued strong growth in the new era.

Việt Nam is increasingly asserting its position on the global stage and serves as a model for countries like Venezuela to learn from, he said. — VNA/VNS