CPV's leadership in renewal process pivotal to Việt Nam’s future development: Australian expert

SYDNEY — The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)’s leadership role in the ongoing national renewal process is pivotal to the country’s future development, Layton Pike, a member of the Australia-Việt Nam Policy Institute (AVPI)'s advisory board, has assessed in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in Sydney.

The expert said the CPV’s efforts to streamline and optimise the Government’s organisational structure signal a bold approach to enhancing governance efficiency, improving policy implementation, and fostering an agile administrative system. “By consolidating ministries, reducing redundancies, and strengthening inter-agency coordination, Việt Nam is taking important steps to build a more transparent and effective government,” he said.

Pike went on to note that the renewal process creates a strong foundation for deeper international engagement. “It comes at a critical juncture when Việt Nam is expanding its role as a regional leader and strengthening ties with global partners, including Australia through the Australia-Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in 2024. The reforms will support a more predictable and stable business environment, which is essential for attracting high-quality foreign investment and fostering bilateral and regional cooperation.”

According to the expert, Việt Nam’s alignment of its governance reforms with sustainable development goals and international best practices is also a testament to its commitment to modernisation while maintaining political stability. These efforts, if implemented effectively, will reinforce Việt Nam’s internal governance framework and enhance its positioning as a dynamic partner in Southeast Asia.

Commenting on Việt Nam’s fight against corruption and the policy of streamlining the government apparatus, he considered them critical pillars to strengthen governance and promote sustainable development. “These efforts demonstrate a firm commitment to building a transparent and accountable government that fosters trust and confidence among the public, investors, and international partners.”

The expert elaborated that by addressing corruption, the CPV is not only reinforcing ethical governance but also creating a more attractive investment climate. This is particularly relevant for key partners like Australia, as greater transparency and accountability support long-term, stable business relationships. In parallel, the policy of streamlining the government apparatus complements the anti-corruption campaign by reducing inefficiencies, improving coordination across government agencies, and enhancing the effectiveness of public services. These reforms are expected to increase Việt Nam’s administrative agility, which is crucial for adapting to a fast-changing global landscape.

“Together, these initiatives contribute to Việt Nam becoming a more competitive economy and a stronger regional player,” Pike said.

He held that Việt Nam’s dual approach of anti-corruption and administrative reform not only strengthens internal governance but also enhances its credibility on the international stage.

"These measures are likely to result in improved bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, governance, and economic development, where mutual trust is key to sustained partnerships.”

Pike said that the country is entering a transformative era of growth, guided by ambitious goals in economic modernisation, digital transformation, and sustainable development. The CPV has outlined a vision to transition the country to a high-income economy by 2045, with a strong focus on innovation and human capital development.

According to the expert, economic modernisation, a cornerstone of this vision, involves moving towards high-value industries and a knowledge-driven economy. This creates significant opportunities for international collaboration in areas like advanced manufacturing, technology transfer, and education.

He added that Việt Nam’s commitment to sustainable development is equally important, including its pledge for carbon neutrality by 2050. “This ambitious goal opens avenues for cooperation in renewable energy, green technology, and sustainable agriculture areas where Australia’s expertise aligns closely with Việt Nam’s priorities.”

However, Pike pointed to challenges facing the country, with economic uncertainties, infrastructure demands, and workforce readiness named among pressing concerns. Addressing these will require strategic investment and robust international support, the expert said.

“Partnerships with Australia can help Việt Nam navigate these challenges, ensuring the realisation of its long-term goals while fostering stronger bilateral ties,” he concluded. — VNS