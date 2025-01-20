Việt Nam-Argentina relations continue to grow over five decades: Journalist

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Argentina have continuously strengthened their relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago.

Argentina was one of the first Latin American nations to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam on October 25, 1973, shortly after the Paris Peace Accords was signed.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter in Buenos Aires, journalist Gaston Fiorda from the National Radio of Argentina, who has longtime research of Vietnamese history, highlighted the enduring friendship between the two nations. He emphasised that despite the geographical distance, Argentina and Việt Nam have fostered a strong bond based on mutual solidarity and support.

The bilateral relationship remained dynamic in 2024, with both sides engaged in several high-level exchanges. Argentinean Minister of Foreign Affairs Diana Mondino visited Việt Nam, while a series of Vietnamese delegations made working trips to Argentina, including the visit in August by Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member and Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hà Kim Ngọc also co-chaired the 9th Political Consultation between the two foreign ministries in Buenos Aires in September.

According to Fiorda, parliamentary cooperation between the two countries has continued to thrive. In 2024, the Argentine Parliament formed the Argentina-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group. In August, a delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly, led by Vũ Hồng Thanh, Chairman of the Economic Committee, visited Argentina to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Along political and diplomatic relations, economic and trade collaboration between Việt Nam and Argentina has also expanded. Việt Nam is now Argentina’s sixth-largest trading partner, following Brazil, China, the US, Chile, India, and Paraguay. Argentina primarily exports soybean meal, oilcake, and corn for animal feed to Việt Nam, which makes up 99 per cent of its total exports to the country. In return, Việt Nam exports electronics, phones, footwear, and textiles to Argentina.

Fiorda noted that there remains ample room for growth in economic and trade relations between the two countries. More regions in both nations are establishing twinned relations, which contribute to local economic and social development.

Looking ahead, Fiorda suggested that Việt Nam and Argentina should further expand cooperation in agriculture and explore negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between Việt Nam and the South American Common Market (Mercosur), and another between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Mercosur.

The journalist also praised Việt Nam’s impressive 7.09 per cent economic growth rate in 2024, underscoring its position as a key manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia. — VNS