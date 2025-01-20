Swiss officials, OV confident in success of Vietnamese PM’s upcoming trip

GENEVA — Former Swiss Ambassador to Việt Nam Ivo Sieber has expressed his belief that Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and the Vietnamese delegation will take full advantage of their attendance at the upcoming 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and working trip to Switzerland.

Talking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter in Switzerland, Sieber said the trip presents a significant opportunity for the global community and major enterprises to directly discuss with the PM, leaders from various ministries, agencies, local authorities and businesses, deliberating Việt Nam's next big moves in development and myriad opportunities the country can offer to enterprises in an evolving global landscape.

PM Chính’s attendance at the WEF meeting is highly commendable, especially given the recent shifts in global economic policies and strategies. The WEF meeting is a vast and inclusive platform where various stakeholders can meet and discuss critical issues, he said, adding that during bilateral engagements in Switzerland, economic issues will be also under spotlight.

The Vietnamese leader is scheduled to convey important messages about Việt Nam’s determination, aspirations and vision for achieving strategic development goals over the next two decades, he added.

Meanwhile, Philippe Reich, Chairman of the Swiss-Indian Chamber of Commerce, described the WEF meeting as a bridge between the world and Switzerland. With all members of the Swiss Federal Council heading to Davos and its surrounding areas, the town is gearing up for numerous important meetings.

Underlining the crucial role of the WEF meeting in Davos, he expressed his hope that the Vietnamese delegation would fully leverage this opportunity.

The Vietnamese community, intellectuals and expatriates in Switzerland have also expressed their trust in the success of the Vietnamese delegation's trip, hoping that it will not only strengthen bilateral relations but also bring practical benefits to people of the two countries. — VNS