Russia ready to expand cooperation in new energy areas with Việt Nam: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Việt Nam have seen significant progress in recent years, with continued positive momentum in 2025, said Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gennady Bezdetko in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the outset of the Lunar New Year Festival (Tết) – Việt Nam’s biggest annual traditional celebration.

The ambassador attributed this progress to enhanced political dialogue between their leaders, underpinned by mutual trust. Notable milestones last year included Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Việt Nam from June 19-20, and his meetings with Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the BRICS Summit in Kazan on October 24, which provided a strong impetus for multifaceted cooperation. This positive trajectory continued in 2025 with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's recent official visit to Việt Nam, during which both sides reached practical agreements in various fields.

According to the diplomat, bilateral trade has been on the rise. Việt Nam's statistics showed that the two-way trade turnover in the January-November period increased by 25 per cent to 4.15 billion USD. The two countries aim to increase this figure to 15 billion USD by 2030, by leveraging opportunities created by the free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU - including Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan).

Bezdetko said promising cooperation areas include oil and gas, nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, automobile manufacturing, agriculture, and high technology. Regional collaboration is also being prioritised by Russia, with efforts underway to facilitate projects involving small- and medium-sized enterprises in both countries.

Both sides are keen to expand joint work in culture and humanities, with over 3,000 Vietnamese students currently studying at Russian universities, the diplomat added.

He stated that for Russia, Việt Nam remains a key partner in Southeast Asia. The ambassador highlighted Việt Nam’s role as an important hub for Russian exports to the region and shared that Russian companies are focusing on modernising shipping, transport and digital services to streamline trade with Việt Nam.

The diplomat suggested the two sides expand cooperation into new areas such as solar and wind energy, as well as green transport. Russia is ready to implement nuclear power projects in Việt Nam and develop electric waterway transport systems. Additionally, Russia is exploring the possibility of supplying Việt Nam with low-carbon industrial products and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Other potential areas of collaboration include public administration digitalisation, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, where Russia has considerable expertise to share, he recommended.

Talking about his expectations for breakthroughs this year in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he assessed that both sides are continuing to collaborate to further enhance the supply of goods to each other’s markets, as well as to explore solutions and secure bilateral payment mechanisms for international trade transactions.

Russia is ready to provide Việt Nam with oil, LNG, and petroleum products, and help Việt Nam develop renewable energy projects and electric waterway transport systems, he said.

Efforts to build the Việt Nam-Russia centre for nuclear science and technology will continue, with Russia offering its expertise to develop Việt Nam’s nuclear power industry, Bezdetko affirmed. Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom is also ready to participate in the construction of the Ninh Thuận-1 nuclear power plant using state-of-the-art technology, he added. — VNS