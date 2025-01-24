75th anniversary of Việt Nam-Russia diplomatic ties celebrated in Moscow

MOSCOW — The Russia-Việt Nam Friendship Association on January 23 held a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Russia (January 30, 1950 – 2025).

The event saw the participation of Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi, Deputy Director of the Third Asian Department under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vadym Bublikov, former Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam A. Tatarinov, President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Russia Đỗ Xuân Hoàng, Chairman of the Russian War Veterans’ Association Nikolai Kolesnik, many friends of Việt Nam, and Russian students majoring in Vietnamese studies.

In his opening speech, President of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association Vladimir Buianov said that since the Soviet Union and Việt Nam established their diplomatic relations 75 years ago, their relationship has developed in all fields, including politics, economy, culture, society, military, humanitarian, education, and science.

Sharing the same view, Vadym Bublikov said that there are very few countries and peoples in the world that, despite being geographically distant and differing in culture, language, and religion, are as close as Việt Nam and Russia.

This good relationship began during extremely difficult years of war and continuously grew through the immense and precious assistance that the Vietnamese people received from their Soviet brothers, which led to their ultimate victory, he noted, adding in the modern era, the two countries are developing multifaceted relations across many fields.

He said Việt Nam is rising with all economic sectors thriving. Its increasing position and influence have further promoted cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Khôi emphasised the Việt Nam-Russia relationship has been nurtured by many sacrifices from Vietnamese communists defending Moscow during the Great Patriotic War, as well as Soviet military experts who supported Vietnamese people in the struggle against foreign invasion and for national reunification.

In peacetime, a complete legal framework has been established for the development of bilateral cooperation, including the Treaty on the Basic Principles of Friendly Relations between Việt Nam and Russia in 1994. Việt Nam and Russia became strategic partners in 2001 and upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2012.

Their political relations has been continously strengthened, primarily through regular visits at all levels, especially high-level. Positive movements have been recorded in collaboration in military and security, economy and trade, science and technology, education, culture, tourism, as well as in inter-regional cooperation.

Khôi emphasised that the Việt Nam-Russia traditional friendship is characterised by not only high political trust between the high-ranking leaders of the two countries but also the close ties between their people.

At the event, participants watched a clip featuring 10 outstanding events in Việt Nam in 2024 selected by the Vietnam News Agency. — VNS