Indian Party chief lauds CPV’s 95 years of people-centric success

NEW DELHI — During its 95 years of existence and development, the success of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has been firmly rooted in the strong public support stemming from the CPV's people-centric commitments and policies, said Prof. G. Devarajan, General Secretary of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporters based in New Delhi on the occasion of the CPV’s 95th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 - 2025), Devarajan said over the past 95 years, the CPV has led the nation’s struggle for independence, steadfastly committing to its socialist ideals, and demonstrating resilience against both external and internal challenges.

The CPV’s success in overcoming colonialism, imperialism and internal obstacles has made it a key source of inspiration for socialist and leftist movements around the world, he said.

Reflecting on Việt Nam's historical periods in the 1930s, he described the founding of the CPV as both an ideological need and a strategic response to the crisis in the national salvation path under colonial rule. The CPV became a central force in shaping the nationalist movement in Việt Nam, culminating in the successful struggle for national independence from the French colonial rule.

Inspired by the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia in 1917, President Hồ Chí Minh played a central role in establishing the CPV, believing that national independence could only be achieved through a socialist revolution that united various revolutionary forces.

Devarajan noted that since its founding in 1930, the CPV’s path has been defined by a consistent commitment to socialism and national independence. The Party's leadership, particularly under President Hồ Chí Minh, has made it the most steadfast and determined force in Việt Nam’s quest for national liberation and social justice.

In his view, the CPV has always championed policies that directly benefit the working class and peasants, the majority of the population. These policies include comprehensive land reform, providing free education and healthcare, ensuring women's rights, protecting workers' rights, and redistributing wealth to promote social justice.

These policies have not only laid the foundation for broad popular support but also the CPV’s long-term revolutionary success. The Party is seen as a proactive force deeply concerned with improving the material lives of people, rather than merely advocating abstract revolutionary ideals.

The AIFB acknowledges that throughout its history, the CPV has maintained its revolutionary role through an unwavering commitment to the people's aspirations. The Party's ideological contributions to socialism, its ability to develop policies addressing the immediate needs of the people, and its leadership in uniting the masses against colonial and imperialist forces have been crucial to its success, he added.

In closing, Devarajan stressed that success in uniting diverse social groups while firmly adhering to its core revolutionary principles has enabled the CPV to maintain a central role in shaping the destiny of Việt Nam, offering a lasting model for socialist movements worldwide. — VNS