CPV steers Việt Nam toward new era of prosperity: Italian expert

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam is celebrating the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2025), Director of the Anteo Edizioni Publishing House in Italy Stefano Bonilauri highlighted the Party's central role in shaping the nation’s progress and guiding it into a new era of prosperity.

In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondents in Rome, Bonilauri emphasised that the Party's founding in 1930 marked a turning point in the struggle for independence, freedom and prosperity of the Vietnamese people. Under the leadership of President Hồ Chí Minh's thought and Marxist-Leninist principles, the CPV united the whole nation, driving efforts toward national liberation and prosperity.

Bonilauri pointed out that the CPV’s leadership has been crucial through Việt Nam’s key historical moments, from the victory of the August Revolution in 1945 to the reunification of the country in 1975. The Party also spearheaded economic reforms with Đổi Mới (Reform) in 1986, propelling the country from a underdeveloped economy to a globally recognised economy.

The CPV has maintained its focus on overcoming challenges such as corruption and inefficiency, with ongoing reforms to streamline the organisational apparatus and improve transparency. With long-term goals set for 2030 and 2045, Việt Nam aims to achieve a upper-middle-income status with a modern industrial base by 2030 and become a high-income developed country by 2045. These goals align with the Party's broader vision of enhancing Việt Nam's global position, improving the quality of life for its citizens, and securing its position as a key player in the global economy and political landscape, the Italian expert said.

Việt Nam’s young workforce, growing digital transformation, and strong agricultural and industrial potential set the stage for sustained growth, despite challenges such as climate change and global instability. Nonetheless, Bonilauri noted that under the Party’s leadership, Việt Nam is well prepared to navigate these challenges and build a prosperous future. — VNS