2024 a noteworthy successful year of people-to-people diplomacy

Phan Anh Sơn, President of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organizations, spoke with Việt Nam News' reporter Nguyễn Hằng about the outstanding achievements of people's diplomacy in 2024 and plans for 2025.

What are the major achievements of people-to-people diplomacy in 2024? How do these achievements differ from those of 2023?

Last year was a significant one for the people-to-people diplomacy of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO), with activities being implemented comprehensively and effectively. We organised 43 delegations to visit other countries and welcomed 28 delegations visiting Việt Nam, along with over 1,000 local activities as well as five international conferences and seminars.

Notably, the VUFO participated in various high-level diplomatic activities with the leaders of the Party and the State. We had the honour of accompanying seven high-level delegations of Party and State leaders on visits to nine countries of China, the United States, Cuba, Hungary, Romania, South Korea, India, Chile and Peru, where we coordinated and hosted nine events to foster meetings between Vietnamese leaders and foreign counterparts, further promoting mutual understanding and cooperation.

The people-to-people diplomatic activities, within the context of high-level State diplomacy, not only reflect the Party and State leadership’s commitment to people-to-people diplomacy in general and the VUFO, but also signify Việt Nam’s appreciation for the solidarity, support and friendship extended by foreign peoples. Such initiatives are instrumental in establishing a positive societal foundation for bilateral relations with countries worldwide.

Additionally, we hosted and collaborated on welcoming many delegations from foreign political leaders, former leaders and governmental officials, while organising major people-to-people diplomatic events with partners like China, Laos, Cambodia, Russia, the United States (US) and India. They included the Laos Peace and Solidarity Committee delegation, the Chinese International Exchange Association and events like the Việt Nam-China People’s Forum and the Việt Nam-India People's Friendship Festival.

We also engaged in newly innovative activities in democracy and human rights, such as sending a delegation to attend the International Law and Religion Symposium at Brigham Young University in the US, and working with a number of US agencies responsible for developing and issuing reports on religion and human rights. Arranging a visit and working programme in Việt Nam for a delegation of international Protestant pastors and their relatives and welcoming a delegation of young volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The actions further strengthened the understanding and cooperation between Việt Nam and international religious organisations, while "planting the seeds of friendship and cooperation" in Việt Nam’s relations with the United States.

In 2024, we focused on diversifying people-to-people diplomatic activities to promote traditional values of friendship between Việt Nam and other countries. We collaborated with embassies and consulates to host information-sharing events, diplomatic discussions, cultural exchanges and author book presentations, further educating the public on Việt Nam’s international relations.

Furthermore, we leveraged people-to-people diplomacy to facilitate investment cooperation between Vietnamese businesses and foreign companies. We signed eight agreements and memoranda of understanding and actively engaged with partners such as the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese and the South Korea-Việt Nam Economic and Cultural Association, establishing new business-oriented friendship clubs within the VUFO's membership.

The VUFO also excelled in expressing gratitude and honouring international partners, awarding the 'For Peace and Friendship among Nations' Medals to 21 foreign diplomats and recognising foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for their significant contributions to Việt Nam’s non-governmental works.

One of the key objectives of VUFO in 2024 was to redefine its partnership network to align with the Party's directives on people-to-people diplomacy. Could you elaborate on how this was implemented and what results it yielded?

Indeed, we recognised the importance of maintaining a strong and credible network of partners. For 2024, one of the VUFO’s main priorities was to maintain, consolidate and expand a robust, reputable and widespread network of partners across different regions. This involved evaluating and classifying our existing partners, developing a database and formulating cooperation plans tailored to each partner while extending our network.

For traditional partners, particularly in neighbouring countries, ASEAN, large nations and strategic partners, we focused on diversifying activities such as cultural exchanges and educational programmes. This was aimed not only at fostering traditional relationships but also at targeting the younger generation as key to sustaining future friendships.

Beyond traditional partnerships, we proactively expanded relations with Government bodies, businesses, universities, research institutes and influential international human rights and religious organisations. Our focus was on nurturing future friendships, especially among younger generations abroad, who represent the future of Việt Nam’s international ties.

In terms of multilateral engagement, we maintained active and responsible participation in global forums like the United Nations, ASEAN People’s Forum, World Peace Council and others. We also continued developing plans to contribute to high-level multilateral conferences such as the Munich Security Conference and the Shangri-La Dialogue.

In 2024, the VUFO achieved noteworthy success in expanding its partner network, enhancing the effectiveness and impact of people-to-people diplomacy. Our proactive, flexible and focused-on-priority-areas approach allowed us to establish an extensive, reputable and diversified network in key regions, laying a solid foundation for sustainable collaboration and growth. This effort not only supported Việt Nam’s economic and social development goals, but also enhanced the country’s international standing and confirmed the vital role of people-to-people diplomacy in the global integration era.

One of the objectives of people-to-people diplomacy is to mobilise foreign resources and implement support for overseas Vietnamese communities. Could you share specific outcomes of the efforts in 2024?

In terms of mobilising foreign resources, particularly through foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs), it is estimated that in 2024, the total value of disbursed foreign aid from NGOs will reach approximately US$230 million. At the same time, responding to a call from the VUFO, foreign NGOs have provided assistance to help mitigate the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, in the form of cash and in-kind donations, valued at nearly VNĐ220 billion ($8.7 million).

During the year of 2024, foreign NGOs with a Vietnamese diaspora presence contributed approximately $10 million to various programmes and projects in Việt Nam. Of the more than 300 foreign NGOs operating in Việt Nam, 44 are led by Vietnamese expatriates - as founders, presidents, country representatives or key individuals responsible for the organisation’s activities in Việt Nam - and have implemented numerous development programmes and projects to support the country.

The VUFO and various friendship associations have worked to ensure that overseas Vietnamese can participate in the union’s operational mechanisms. Currently, overseas Vietnamese are involved in the executive committees of five friendship associations, which foster diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and countries such as Russia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine and Cambodia.

In Europe, the Vietnamese community has played a vital role in building partnerships and facilitating cooperation between Vietnamese individuals, organisations and businesses with their counterparts in Europe. Vietnamese nationals in several Nordic countries, in collaboration with the Việt Nam Friendship Associations, have led campaigns to support various causes, including providing aid for victims of Agent Orange/dioxin, advocating for Việt Nam’s maritime sovereignty and supporting those affected by natural disasters. They have also worked with foreign NGOs to implement humanitarian and development activities in Việt Nam.

In Asia and Africa, the Việt Nam-Thailand Friendship Association has consistently maintained ties and participated in activities organised by the Thai-Vietnamese community in Nakhon, Bangkok. Vietnamese expatriates, businesspeople and students have also been active in contributing to high-level people-to-people diplomacy, such as translating and conveying information during official visits. Vietnamese students in South Korea have been involved in translating and delivering messages, while those in China have actively participated in preparing speeches to communicate the concerns of Việt Nam’s youth to Chinese leaders. Vietnamese businessmen in China have also supported transport and logistics for diplomatic events.

In the Americas, the Việt Nam-US Association successfully mobilised the Vietnamese-American community to help prepare for the meeting between Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and American friends on September 23, 2024 with nearly 70 American friends attending. We also mobilised a number of Vietnamese intellectuals in the US to support the VUFO and the Việt Nam-US Association in connecting and expanding partnerships and organising people-to-people diplomacy activities in the US. Through the diplomatic efforts, approximately two million Vietnamese Americans and 30,000 Vietnamese students in the US have been encouraged to comply with the laws of their host countries and contribute to national development, acting as goodwill ambassadors for Việt Nam and helping to strengthen bilateral relations.

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, what are the primary objectives and directions for people-to-people diplomacy and what role will it play in Việt Nam’s era of the nation's rise?

People-to-people diplomacy has been an integral part of Việt Nam’s national journey, supporting independence, reunification, post-war recovery and the country’s ongoing development.

As Việt Nam enters a new era of global engagement, people-to-people diplomacy will continue to play a critical role in complementing the Party and State diplomacy, supporting national development goals and enhancing Việt Nam’s international relations.

In 2025, the VUFO will focus on several key directions. It will continue the effective implementation of the Party and State’s foreign policy, ensuring that the role and position of people-to-people diplomacy are commensurate with the tasks assigned by the Party and State.

It also plans to focus on effectively implementing foreign affairs activities according to the assigned plan, especially proactively advising the Party and State leaders to participate in and organise people-to-people diplomacy activities, within the framework of high-level diplomacy, implementing foreign affairs activities associated with major national holidays, celebrating diplomatic relations with countries around the world, diversifying people-to-people diplomacy activities and participating more actively and responsibly in multilateral forums.

Moreover, it is scheduled to facilitate the holding of its Seventh National Congress and its Fifth International Conference to strengthen cooperation with foreign NGOs.— VNS