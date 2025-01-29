Italian expert stresses leading role of Communist Party of Việt Nam

ROME — Over the 95 years since its founding, the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has played a leading role determining all the victories of the Vietnamese people, Sandra Scagliotti, an expert on Việt Nam and Honourary Consul of Việt Nam in Turin and Genoa, said in an interview with Vietnam News Agency reporters in Italy on the occasion of the CPV’s 95th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 - 2025).

Sandra affirmed that Italian friends are well aware of the glorious history of the CPV and have great faith in its bright future.

Over 95 years of development, it has remained steadfast in its revolutionary ideals, as set forth by President Hồ Chí Minh - the founder of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam and the revered father of the Vietnamese nation.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the Vietnamese people have gone through glorious historical periods, achieving one victory after another, she noted.

She recalled that in 2024, under the wise leadership of the CPV, Việt Nam achieved new political and socio-economic goals both domestically and internationally, with the overall situation becoming increasingly favourable for faster and more sustainable growth.

Throughout its leadership role, the Party has always believed that any deficiency or weakness in the fundamental qualities and values the Party pursues will lead to mistakes and failure.

To this day, these values continue to be steadfastly pursued and nurtured, making the Party strong and energetic, as the late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, who dedicated his life to fighting corruption and wastefulness, often reminded.

From this perspective, the fight against corruption holds significant value in protecting the Party.

On the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary, these teachings are more urgent than ever, she stressed.

Today, Việt Nam is entering its "third era," which Party General Secretary Tô Lâm defines as “the era of the nation's rise, the era of strong development and prosperity under the leadership and ruling of the Communist Party of Việt Nam”.

From this perspective, in the era of renewal, Việt Nam knows how to strengthen several driving forces and strategies that have been implemented, particularly emphasising the fight against corruption, modernising the economy, and promoting sustainable development through focusing on innovation, human resources development, and especially the knowledge economy, she said, adding that this will bring about numerous important opportunities on the international stage, concentrating on research, training, renewable energy and green technology.

The clear efforts of the Communist Party of Việt Nam to streamline and optimise the government organisation and the directions it has taken so far demonstrate a bold and confident approach.

The administrative apparatus will be improved in a flexible and efficient direction, similar to the agility and flexibility shown on the diplomatic front and in the internal restructuring of the country, stated the expert.— VNS