Việt Nam, Russia boast vast cooperation potential: Scholar

MOSCOW — Việt Nam and Russia have vast potential to deepen and diversify their partnership, underpinned by a rich history of friendship and mutual support, according to Dr. Anatoly Sokolov, a leading expert on Việt Nam studies at the Oriental Research Institute under the Russian Academy of Sciences.

In a recent interview granted to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Moscow on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Việt Nam-Russia diplomatic relations (January 30, 1950 – 2025), Dr. Sokolov highlighted key milestones, from the establishment of ties in 1950 to their elevation to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2012.

He praised the role of President Hồ Chí Minh, describing him as a “legendary 20th-century leader” whose vision inspired Việt Nam’s 1945 revolution and global movements for freedom and independence.

Over the decades, the critical support of the former Soviet Union (Russia now) during Việt Nam’s struggle for national independence has remained a defining feature of the relationship. Dr. Sokolov noted the contribution of Vietnamese volunteers who fought alongside Soviet people in the defence of Moscow during the winter of 1941-42 in the Great Patriotic War, an event to be commemorated on May 9, 2025.

The relationship has flourished across trade, science, technology, defence, culture, and education. Among the highlights is Việt Nam’s first foray into space, with cosmonaut Phạm Tuân joining Soviet astronaut Viktor Gorbatko on a mission in 1980, symbolising bilateral progress in science and technology.

High-level political dialogue has been a cornerstone of bilateral ties, with recent visits driving cooperation, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Việt Nam in June 2024, his meeting with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the BRICS Summit in October, Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn's official visit to Russia in September 2024, and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to Việt Nam in January 2025.

Bilateral trade has continued to thrive, with Việt Nam exporting agricultural products and textiles to Russia, while importing coal, fertilisers, and machinery. Russia serves as a gateway for Vietnamese goods to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), while Việt Nam offers Russia access to Southeast Asia and ASEAN markets.

Locality-to-locality cooperation has gained momentum, with 2024 witnessing the visits from Russian delegations representing St. Petersburg, Moscow, and other provinces, while Vietnamese leaders from Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, Cần Thơ, and Hải Phòng visited Russia.

Education continues to be a robust pillar of collaboration, with Russia offering 1,000 scholarships annually to Vietnamese students.

Dr. Sokolov, a renowned Việt Nam scholar, is also a skilled translator. His translations of “Truyện Kiều” (The Tale of Kiều) by Nguyễn Du and “Nhật Ký Đặng Thùy Trâm” (The Diary of Đặng Thùy Trâm) into Russian have not only enriched cultural understanding but also highlighted Việt Nam’s humanistic ideals. — VNS