Bolivia treasures friendship, cooperation with Việt Nam: President

HÀ NỘI — Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce has affirmed that the South American country has attached much importance to the friendship and collaboration with Việt Nam while recognising the country’s growing role and influence in the international arena.

Hosting a recent reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil and Bolivia Bùi Văn Nghị who came to present his credentials on January 27, the Bolivian leader expressed his hope for enhanced ties between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and Bolivia’s Movement towards Socialism as well as the exchange of governance and development experiences between the two sides.

Arce lauded Việt Nam's national liberation and reunification in the past as well as its renewal, international integration, and development nowadays under the leadership of the CPV.

He underscored Bolivia’s priority to bolstering cooperation with Việt Nam in such potential areas as trade, investment, tourism, mining, agriculture, and renewable energy. Expressing his confidence in Nghị's ability to fulfill his mission, the leader said he hopes that the diplomat will contribute positively to consolidating and developing the bilateral relations.

Conveying greetings from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to President Arce, Nghị pledged efforts to enhance the friendship and traditional cooperation between the two countries to boost economic and trade partnerships in a practical and effective fashion while exploring cooperation opportunities in culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

Right after the event, Nghị had working sessions with Bolivian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Esteban Catarina and Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration Huáscar Ajata Guerrero.

During these discussions, both sides explored measures to strengthen bilateral ties, promote exchange of delegations at all levels, and expand cooperation on multilateral platforms. The Bolivian side expressed a strong interest in attracting investment into its metal mining industry, particularly in lithium, tungsten, gold, silver, and copper. The South American nation also signaled its readiness to export soybeans, beef, and timber to Việt Nam while seeking to import high-quality Vietnamese consumer goods such as truck tires, automobiles, motorbikes, footwear, and clothing. Additionally, Bolivia invited Vietnamese enterprises to participate in infrastructure development projects, including airport expansion, bridge and highway construction, and tourism cooperation. — VNS