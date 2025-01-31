Party chief offers incense at Hoa Lư Ancient Capital

NINH BÌNH — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Friday offered incense at the Hoa Lư Ancient Capital National Special Relic Site in the northern province of Ninh Bình.

The event took place ahead of the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3).

At the special national relic site, the Party chief and his entourage expressed their profound gratitude to kings Đinh Tiên Hoàng and Lê Đại Hành, confirming their determination, together with the entire Party, the army and nation to continue to promote the revolutionary spirit and the patriotic tradition of the country.

They pledged to maintain solidarity to overcome challenges and strive to successfully complete the goals and tasks set out in the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress, creating momentum to bring the country into a new era - the era of the nation’s rise. VNS