UN Secretary-General extends New Year wishes to Vietnamese leaders, people

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), held a working session with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York on January 30 (the second day of the Lunar New Year) to discuss issues of mutual concern and cooperation between Việt Nam and the UN in 2025.

Guterres extended his best New Year wishes to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and the Vietnamese people.

Reflecting on his official visit to Việt Nam in 2022, he expressed fond memories of the country’s beauty and hospitality, adding that he hopes to return soon.

He also congratulated Việt Nam on its remarkable socio-economic achievements over the past year, affirming that the UN considers Việt Nam a reliable partner and a responsible member with an increasingly important role and contributions to the international community.

Ambassador Giang, in turn, praised the UN’s accomplishments under Guterres' leadership in the past year, especially its efforts to promote a ceasefire in the Middle East, accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and address new global challenges.

The ambassador affirmed Việt Nam's support for the Secretary-General's priorities across all pillars of the UN's 2025 agenda, stressing that Việt Nam always wishes and stays ready to contribute increasingly effectively and substantively to the UN's common efforts.

Giang conveyed the invitation from the Vietnamese Party and State to the UN Secretary-General to make an official visit to Việt Nam at the earliest opportunity.

The invitation is particularly significant as 2025 marks Việt Nam’s 80th year of independence and the UN’s 80th anniversary. Against the backdrop of a world facing intertwined opportunities and challenges, both sides agreed to strengthen their partnership and work together to promote peace, security, sustainable development, and solutions to pressing global issues.

The UN Secretary-General accepted the invitation with pleasure, saying the visit will be arranged at an appropriate time. — VNS