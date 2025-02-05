Positive economic indicators recorded in early 2025: Gov't spokesperson

HÀ NỘI — The Government Office on Wednesday held its regular monthly press conference on the socio-economic situation in the first month of 2025.

Chairing the event, Minister-Chairman Trần Văn Sơn reported that despite a shorter working month, the country's socio-economic situation continued to recover in January, with macroeconomic stability maintained, inflation put under control, and major economic balances ensured.

According to the Government’s spokesperson, the consumer price index (CPI) and core inflation increased by 3.63 per cent and 3.07 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

The monetary, credit, and foreign exchange markets were stable, ensuring sufficient capital supply for the economy.

As of January 20, total mobilised capital decreased by 0.43 per cent, while credit for the economy rose by 0.08 per cent, compared to the end of 2024.

State budget revenue for January was estimated at VNĐ275.9 trillion (US$10.96 billion), reaching 14 per cent of the annual target and up 3.5 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, State budget expenditure stood at VNĐ134.4 trillion, accounting for 5.3 per cent of the target and increasing by 4.8 per cent annually.

Registered foreign direct investment (FDI) exceeded $4.3 billion, 48.6 per cent higher than that of the same period last year. Disbursed FDI reached over $1.5 billion, up 2 per cent.

Trade remained smooth, with total import-export turnover estimated at $63.15 billion, down 10.5 per cent from the previous month and 3.5 per cent year-on-year. The first month also saw a trade surplus of approximately $3 billion.

The industrial sector saw positive growth, with the index of industrial production (IIP) posting an annual rise of 0.6 per cent. The service sector also performed well, with total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue up by 9.5 per cent.

Concerning business registration data, nearly 10,700 new enterprises were established in the month, a decrease of 30.3 per cent year-on-year. However, the number of businesses resuming operations surged by 65.2 per cent to nearly 22,800.

Major economic balances, energy security, and food security remained stable, with fiscal deficit, public debt, government debt, and national external debt all kept within safe limits. — VNA/VNS