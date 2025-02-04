General Secretary urges immediate return to work after Tết

HÀ NỘI — At a meeting of the Secretariat on Tuesday, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm emphasised the need for all agencies, units and localities to resume work immediately after the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. He stressed that there must be no prolonged celebrations or neglect of responsibilities.

The meeting, held at the Party Central Committee headquarters, reviewed the implementation of Directive No 40 on the organisation of this year's Tết holiday and outlined key tasks for the coming months.

The review found that authorities at all levels had effectively implemented the directive, ensuring a joyful, safe and economical holiday for all. The Tết holiday was celebrated in a warm and festive atmosphere, with favourable weather supporting holiday activities and nationwide celebrations of the Party’s 95th anniversary.

Party and government leaders visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiaries, workers who stayed back for the holiday and residents in remote and disadvantaged areas. Over 13.5 million people received Tết support worth nearly VNĐ8 trillion, ensuring no one was left behind.

The market remained stable, with no supply shortages or price hikes. Public services, including transportation, electricity and telecommunications, operated smoothly. Traffic safety improved significantly, and emergency response units were on high alert, ensuring a secure and orderly holiday.

Notably, major national infrastructure projects, such as the North-South Expressway, Long Thành International Airport and Tân Sơn Nhất Terminal 3, continued construction work throughout Tết. Several industrial zones also maintained operations, supporting tens of thousands of workers.

Lâm praised efforts to ensure a well-organised holiday, but stressed the need for authorities and businesses to return to work promptly. He also warned against extended celebrations and called for full focus on meeting February and first-quarter deadlines.

He instructed ministries and local governments to ensure an efficient and transparent post-Tết economic recovery, maintain public order and strictly regulate festival activities to prevent exploitation or disorder. He also urged a crackdown on online fraud and post-Tết crimes while promoting domestic consumption and economic growth.

The General Secretary emphasised the importance of implementing Resolution No 57 on scientific and technological innovation, preparing for the February 2025 National Assembly session and accelerating public investment disbursement. He set an ambitious target of 8 per cent GDP growth for 2025, laying the groundwork for double-digit growth from 2026 to 2030.

Additionally, he called for the continued restructuring of Government agencies and institutions, ensuring seamless operations and support for affected employees. Preparations for the upcoming Party Congress were also highlighted, with plans to integrate digital tracking tools for monitoring progress.

Finally, he urged a strengthened public communications strategy to counter misinformation and boost confidence in national development efforts, ensuring social unity and political stability. — VNS