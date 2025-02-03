Party chief’s new book spotlights Việt Nam’s public security officers

HÀ NỘI – A new book authored by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm was unveiled at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Monday, shining a spotlight on the dignity of Việt Nam's revolutionary public security officers.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Public Security, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, Commission for Mass Mobilisation and Office, and the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, the event was to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the 80th anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam (September 2), and the 80th anniversary of the People's Public Security Force (August 19).

The 766-page book, presented in a 24cm x 16cm format, features a foreword by the People's Public Security Publishing House and 80 carefully selected articles, speeches and interviews drawn from over 500 writings by General Secretary Lâm. The book is further enriched by 71 vivid photos capturing Lam’s visits and working sessions with public security units nationwide during his tenure as Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee and Minister of Public Security.

Divided into five chapters, the book offers a profound reflection of Lâm’s unwavering ideological approach to creatively applying, developing and safeguarding Marxism-Leninism, Hồ Chí Minh Thought, alongside the Party’s policies and guidelines, in the cause of protecting national security, ensuring social safety and order, and building a truly clean, strong, disciplined, elite and modern People's Public Security force in close combination with national defence and diplomatic tasks, while effectively contributing to the country’s socio-economic and cultural development, proactive global integration, national unity, and Việt Nam’s growing standing on the global stage.

It provides a wealth of materials and a scientific framework that guides research, theoretical development, practical summary, staff training, and the preservation of the force’s glorious revolutionary traditions.

Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang hailed the book as a guiding compass for the entire People's Public Security force in its mission to combat threats and build a stronger force in the years ahead.

He stressed that the book sets a crucial task for local Party committees and authorities at all levels to manage national security and order protection. Moreover, it serves as a beacon of inspiration, motivating patriotism and encouraging the public to actively engage in the cause of safeguarding the nation and maintaining security and order.

To maximise its reach and impact, Quang called on Party committees, leaders and commanders of the force at all levels to disseminate its contents far and wide. — VNS