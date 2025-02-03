Cuban leaders hail CPV as architect of Việt Nam’s victories

HAVANA — First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel and General Raúl Castro on Sunday lauded the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)’s leadership since its establishment in 1930.

According to Cuba's Latin American News Agency (Prensa Latina), the leaders extended their congratulations to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3).

In their congratulatory messages, the Cuban leaders underscored that the CPV, together with its noble citizenry, has been the primary architect of all triumphs obtained by the heroic Vietnamese nation. They particularly praised the Party's revolutionary practices, singling out the Đổi mới (Renewal) policy carried out since 1986 as a crucial element in Việt Nam's socialist construction, which has since become a benchmark for the international communist movement.

They reaffirmed the Caribbean country’s steadfast support for Việt Nam to further strengthen the unbreakable bonds of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the two countries. This relationship, they noted, has been built upon the legacy of beloved President Hồ Chí Minh and Cuban revolutionary leader, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

The establishment of the CPV 95 years ago was linked to the decisive role of Nguyễn Ái Quốc (President Hồ Chí Minh) and emerged from the fusion of Marxism-Leninism with the Vietnamese workers' and patriotic movements. — VNS