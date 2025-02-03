Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore marks CPV's 95th anniversary

SINGAPORE — The Embassy of Việt Nam in Singapore, together with various agencies and experts, has organised a series of events to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 – 2025).

On the morning of Monday, embassy staff and delegates gathered for a flag-raising ceremony at the embassy. As the national anthem was played, attendees proudly sang in unison, reflecting on the deep pride and patriotism they carry in their hearts.

Following the ceremony, a floral tribute was laid at the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh at the Asian Civilisations Museum. This act of respect honoured the revolutionary generations, fallen heroes, and comrades who sacrificed their lives for Việt Nam's independence and sovereignty. The event also provided an opportunity for the younger generation to carry forward their responsibilities to uphold the legacy of their forebears and continue contributing to their homeland's growth.

Ambassador Trần Phước Anh emphasised that the ceremony symbolised the commitment of the embassy’s staff to stand united with the nation, as Việt Nam advances into a new era - that of the nation's rise as envisioned by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

The founding of the CPV marked a new chapter in Việt Nam's history, transforming it from a colonised nation to an independent, free, and developing country. Over the past 95 years, under the Party’s sound leadership, Việt Nam has made remarkable strides, overcoming challenges, and firmly defending its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

In an interview with VNA correspondents in Singapore, Professor Vũ Minh Khương from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (National University of Singapore) praised Việt Nam’s progress, particularly in infrastructure development, such as expressways. He noted that Việt Nam's rapid advancements in the expressway system and automated tolls have positioned the country ahead of many others.

Professor Khương also outlined the four key aspects of the Party's strategy for achieving its future goals: reaffirming Việt Nam’s vision by 2045, relying on the people, strengthening institutions, and seizing opportunities both domestically and internationally. He expressed confidence in the Party’s clear and strategic path toward national prosperity in the next two decades. — VNS