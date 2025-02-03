Party’s 95-year journey: Capitalising on great solidarity in era of nation’s rise

HÀ NỘI Exactly 95 years ago, on February 3, 1930, the Communist Party of Việt Nam was founded, quickly becoming the political vanguard of the working class and the labouring people of Việt Nam. Over the past nine and a half decade, the Party has remained steadfast in its noble and consistent goal, which is to serve the Fatherland and its people.

With a right revolutionary path and appropriate and creative methods, the Party led the people to carry out the August 1945 General Uprising to seize power, establishing the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam), the first people’s democratic state in Southeast Asia. This momentous achievement transformed Việt Nam from a semi-feudal colonial state into an independent and free nation, and its people from slaves into masters of their own destiny.

The Party led the nation through nine years of arduous resistance to defeat the French colonialists with the globe-shaking Điện Biên Phủ Victory in 1954, and then beat the American imperialists to reunite the country in 1975.

In the nation building and defence journey, the Party has guided the country out of economic crises, progressing steadily on the path towards socialism chosen by the Party, President Hồ Chí Minh, and the people. Việt Nam’s international standing has risen year by year. These achievements have fortified the position and power of the Vietnamese revolution to promote industrialisation and modernisation for the sake of prosperous people, a strong nation, and an equal, democratic, and civilised society.

The past 95 years have formed a glorious and pride-worthy period for the Vietnamese people as they have gradually eliminated poverty and backwardness, steadily moving towards a wealthier and happier future.

To achieve such historic milestones, the Party has consistently upheld the principle of solidarity and unity, which have constituted its strength and mettle.

The Party has always focused on building and reinforcing internal solidarity and unity to ensure that it is truly a strong, cohesive political vanguard, a leader and a loyal servant to the people. Great national solidarity has become a revolutionary strategy and a motto driving actions of the entire Party and people.

Thanks to this, despite numerous difficulties and challenges, the Vietnamese revolution has achieved the ultimate victory, as President Hồ Chí Minh affirmed: “Thanks to its strong solidarity and wholehearted dedication to the working class, the people and the Fatherland, our Party has been able, since its foundation, to unite, organise and lead our people from one success to others in resolute struggles.”

Solidarity helps advance nation to new era

The Party has harnessed the strength of the great national solidarity bloc, combining the power of the entire people with that of the era, guiding Việt Nam through all difficulties and challenges to firmly safeguard the Fatherland's independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, while successfully implementing the Doi Moi (Renewal) scheme.

From an underdeveloped country with a backward socio-economy, Việt Nam has emerged as a developing nation with middle income. In 2024, amidst global economic headwinds, the country made an impressive mark with a GDP growth rate of 7.09 per cent, surpassing forecasts and becoming a bright spot for growth in the region. The average per capita GDP reached VNĐ114 million (US$4,700 USD), an increase of $377 compared to 2023. The quality of people's life significantly improved, with gradual advances in health care, education, training, science, and technology. The building of the Party and political system saw breakthroughs, while the great national solidarity bloc was continually reinforced. The country’s political and social stability, defence - security, independence, and sovereignty was guaranteed firmly. Its international reputation and standing continued to grow.

Over the 95-year course, the victories in the struggles to seize power, establish and safeguard the nation, achievements in socialism building, as well as the attainments gained during the nearly 40 years of Doi Moi are all the fruits of the solidarity and unity of the entire Party, military, and people.

At a press conference following the 13th Party Central Committee’s session on August 3, 2024, Party General Secretary To Lam, who then also served as the State President, affirmed: "Nothing can compare to solidarity and unity. Solidarity and unity are the stem of our strength. The solidarity within the Party, the Politburo, and the Party Central Committee will continue to spread and be promoted. This is a very beautiful tradition and the strength of the Party and the nation, enabling us to overcome numerous difficulties and challenges to achieve the victories and goals set by our Party."

Through 95 years, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, founded and trained by President Ho Chi Minh, the Vietnamese people have experienced three glorious eras.

The first was the era of independence, freedom, and socialism building (1930–1975), which began in 1930 with the establishment of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, leading to the monumental August Revolution of 1945 and great victories in the wars against foreign invaders (1946–1975), as well as attainments in the building of socialism in the North (1954–1975).

The second is the era of national reunification, renewal and development, which is from 1975 to 2025. It started with the victory over the American imperialists and the reunification of the country in 1975 to guide the whole country towards socialism, laying a firm foundation for the country, under the Party’s leadership, to carry out Doi Moi, launched at the sixth National Party Congress in 1986, and secure strong and comprehensive development across all sectors.

The third, the current era, is that of the nation’s rise, to be marked by the 14th National Party Congress and the 40th anniversary of the Đổi Mới scheme (1986–2026).

“The era of the nation's rise is the one of breakthrough development and acceleration under the leadership of the Party, successfully building a powerful, democractic, equitable, civilised, prosperous, and happy socialist Việt Nam that can catch up with, advance alongside, and stand shoulder to shoulder with powers across the five continents,” stated General Secretary Lam.

The top priority in this new era is to successfully achieve the strategic goals of turning Việt Nam into a developing nation with a modern industrial base and upper-middle income by 2030; and a developed socialist country with high income by 2045, where every citizen enjoys comprehensive development and a prosperous, free, happy, and civilised life.

The Party leader underlined that from now to 2030 is the most important period, the final stage for the Vietnamese revolution to fulfil the strategic centenary goal under the Party’s leadership, creating a solid cornerstone for reaching the goal for the 100th anniversary of the country’s foundation in 2045.

“The important thing is that we maximise the strength of the great national solidarity bloc, and the efforts and strong determination of the entire Party, people, army, and political system to realise the aspiration for a prosperous and happy country,” he emphasised.

Looking back on the 95-year journey under the Party’s leadership, Việt Nam has transformed from a poor and backward nation into a dynamic country with an increasingly prominent position on the world stage. This proves that, in Việt Nam, no other political force than the Communist Party of Việt Nam possesses sufficient mettle, intellect, experience, reputation, and leadership capabilities to guide the country through every difficulty and challenge, bringing the national revolutionary cause from one victory to others. VNS