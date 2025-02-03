Establishment of CPV a turning point in Việt Nam's history: Chinese scholar

BEIJING — The establishment of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) 95 years ago, on February 3, 1930, was a turning point in the history of Việt Nam, and without this event, there would haven’t been a dynamic and fast-developing Việt Nam as it is today, said Chinese researcher Ling Dequan.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the CPV’s 95th anniversary, Ling said that the CPV, founded and led by President Hồ Chí Minh (known as Nguyễn Ái Quốc then), surmounted countless hardships and sacrifices to find out a right path to save the country and its people, culminating in the victory of the August 1945 Revolution and the subsequent establishment of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam) the same year. It was historically proved that the CPV was the force organising and leading the liberation movement to gain national independence for Việt Nam.

He highlighted Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary activities in China’s Guangzhou from November 1924 to May 1927, noting that this place was an important overseas base of Vietnamese revolutionaries at that time. With support from the Communist Party of China (CPC), Nguyễn Ái Quốc set up the Việt Nam Revolutionary Youth League in Guangzhou and gave political training to young Vietnamese there. His revolutionary activities in Guangzhou held great significance as they disseminated Marxism-Leninism and made important preparations in terms of politics, thought, organisation, and personnel for the establishment of the CPV in 1930.

Besides, Ling noted, the force of Vietnamese revolutionaries, represented by Hồ Chí Minh, and the CPC laid the cornerstone for the profound friendship, sharing, and solidarity between the two countries.

The researcher attributed Việt Nam's complete victories in the resistance wars against France and the US during 1945–1975 firstly to the clear-sighted leadership by President Hồ Chí Minh and the CPV, along with the indomitable will and sacrifice by the Vietnamese army and people.

Had it not been for President Hồ Chí Minh and the CPV’s leadership, or the Vietnamese army and people’s fierce battles, the victories of the two resistance wars as well as the country’s independence, sovereignty and unity would have been out of reach, according to Ling.

He held that the most critical factor for the CPV to firmly maintain its leadership over the revolution is to constantly stay steadfast in its ideal and goals, rely on the people, work wholeheartedly to serve the people, and strive for the people’s happiness. The unanimity between the Party and the people is the “miraculous weapon” helping the Vietnamese revolution gain continuous victories under the CPV’s leadership.

He went on to say that over the last five decades, since 1975, Việt Nam has obtained enormous achievements during the cause of socialist construction and renewal to transform from a poor and war-torn country into a developing and middle-income one.

The year 2025 is greatly important to Việt Nam as the country is preparing for the 14th National Party Congress, which will open up a new era – that of the nation’s rise. Facing a changing world, Việt Nam, like many others, now holds new opportunities and also encounters numerous difficulties and challenges.

The decisive factor in the implementation of the national development plan is to enhance the CPV’s leadership to continue leading the Vietnamese people to progress on the path and towards the goals set by President Hồ Chí Minh, the researcher on Việt Nam added.

Ling cited CPC General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping as saying during the recent phone talks with CPV General Secretary Tô Lâm that under the CPV Central Committee’s leadership, the Party, State and people of Việt Nam will take firm steps to successfully organise the 14th National Party Congress and realise the two centenary goals for 2030 and 2045. — VNA/VNS