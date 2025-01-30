Communist Party of Việt Nam helps shape global cultural legacy: Cuban media chief

HAVANA — The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), set up by President Hồ Chí Minh in 1930, has not only ushered in a new era but also fostered a cultural landscape in Việt Nam's development, while contributing to humanity’s shared cultural heritage, according to a Cuban media chief.

Sharing his insights on the CPV’s enduring influence with the Vietnam News Agency, Martin Hacthoun, Editor-in-Chief of the Latin American News Agency (Prensa Latina) of Cuba and director for communications and image at the agency, said the establishment of the Party amidst a period of the country’s intense upheaval laid ground for Việt Nam's liberation in the past and its development nowadays.

Under the Party's guidance, the Vietnamese people united to achieve the historic August Revolution in 1945, overthrowing colonial and feudal rule to establish the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam – the first people's democratic state in Southeast Asia.

Reflecting on the Party's crucial role during the resistance wars against French colonialism and American imperialism, Martin noted that Việt Nam's victories would have been impossible without the Party and the leadership of President Hồ Chí Minh and then his successors.

The Cuban journalist also laid stress on Việt Nam's impressive economic recovery and social development following the 1975 victory and the Đổi mới (renewal) in 1986, attributing the country's remarkable growth, poverty alleviation, and social welfare improvements to the Party's strategic guidance.

Touching upon contemporary challenges, he underlined the significance of anti-corruption efforts in maintaining the Party's leadership and national development. He emphasised that corruption, which can manifest in various forms, poses a threat to both institutional image and foundational pillars. The Party's vision and leadership in combating red tape across all sectors - the Party, State, business circle, and society is vital for protecting nation’s foundation.

Martin also acknowledged multiple challenges that Việt Nam may encounter to propel the nation into a new era – that of the nation’s rise, including global political instability, conflicts, and economic uncertainties. However, he pointed to emerging opportunities through economic cooperation frameworks like BRICS+, where Việt Nam's involvement could advance its development goals.

He expressed confidence that under the CPV’s leadership, the Vietnamese people will successfully achieve their targets. — VNS