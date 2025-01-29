Innovation is the key for Việt Nam to break through in the new era: minister

The Socio-Economic Report, a key document for the 14th National Party Congress, is currently being developed to outline the main directions and tasks for socio-economic development from 2026 to 2030. Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng has said that the economic development orientations within this report are crucial. They focus on achieving a high economic growth rate, which is essential to meeting the overarching goal of transforming the country into a developed, high-income nation by 2045, as stated in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

To clarify the main directions for economic development in formulating the Socio-Economic Development Plan for the 2026-2030 period, Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng provided insights to Vietnam News Agency reporters.

Could you outline the major orientations for economic development in the construction of the Socio-Economic Development Plan for the 2026-2030 period, particularly in relation to the roadmap for achieving national prosperity during the era of national rising?

The main orientations for economic development in the next five years are as follows:

First, there will be a focus on perfecting the development institutions and enhancing the quality of the socialist-oriented market economy. This aims to meet the country's developmental and integration needs. Improving these economic institutions is a central task that will promote rapid and sustainable development.

Second, developing science, technology, innovation and digital transformation to achieve breakthroughs in enhancing productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness of the economy will be an emphasis. This includes innovating and refining policies and laws related to science and technology to align with market mechanisms and international practices, while also addressing the specific needs of scientific researchers and practical requirements. It is essential to accept risks and delays associated with these activities. Robust mechanisms and policies will also be implemented to promote digital transformation across all socio-economic sectors, ensuring security and safety while encouraging innovation.

Third, efforts to fundamentally, comprehensively and effectively innovate education and training will be continued. The focus will be on developing a high-quality workforce that meets international standards and aligns with market needs, particularly in priority and emerging industries. This includes fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, semiconductor manufacturing and the construction and operation of high-speed railways, among others.

Fourth, there will be a strong emphasis on promoting industrialisation, modernisation and economic restructuring in conjunction with innovative growth models to enhance economic resilience. The goal is to achieve rapid and sustainable growth while maintaining macro-economic stability. Efforts will continue to restructure three key areas: improving investment efficiency, especially in public investment; enhancing the operational efficiency of enterprises, particularly State-owned enterprises; and restructuring credit institutions.

Fifth, it is critical to develop a synchronised and modern infrastructure to effectively exploit new development opportunities. Urban areas will be leveraged as drivers for regional development while promoting new rural construction. This involves creating a comprehensive, modern and smart infrastructure system, including the establishment of inter-regional highways and connections to international gateway seaports, international airports and border gates to facilitate significant import and export activities.

In your opinion, what are the main pillars of the Vietnamese economy in the new era, and which industries contribute to them?

To adapt to the rapid changes in both national and international contexts, particularly due to the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, we must focus on enhancing production capacity in high-level industries. This includes foundational, spearhead, emerging and supporting industries. These efforts will help the country become self-reliant in science and technology to effectively participate in the global value chain.

In my view, we need to promote digital and green transformations, along with industrial restructuring toward modernisation. This involves in-depth development that improves productivity, quality, added value and competitiveness in advantageous industries.

Specifically, we should enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of fundamental industries such as energy, mechanical engineering, metallurgy, new materials, digital technology and chemicals.

Additionally, we must prioritise the development and mastery of production technology in emerging sectors like semiconductors, robotics, artificial intelligence, new materials for mechanical engineering, biotechnology, environmental technology and renewable energy. We should also work toward building an atomic energy-based industry serving socio-economic development.

Spearhead industries to develop include electronics, digital technology, integrated equipment production for automation and remote control, automobiles, railways and shipbuilding, as well as processing and manufacturing for agriculture, textiles and footwear.

Moreover, it's essential to rapidly develop supporting industries, leveraging foreign technology by enhancing connections between foreign-invested and domestic sectors.

To achieve this, management and foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction policies need innovation. We require mechanisms that both encourage and compel foreign direct investment enterprises to transfer technology. Breakthrough mechanisms and policies should also be researched and developed to foster supporting industries and encourage the establishment of supporting industrial parks.

The Global Innovation Index 2024 report shows that Việt Nam is ranked 44 out of 133 countries, improving by two places compared to 2023, with three indicators ranking at the top globally. How do you assess the current state of innovation in Việt Nam?

Việt Nam's ranking of 44 out of 133 countries in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024 report, an improvement of two places from 2023, is an encouraging result. It reflects the continuous efforts of the entire political system, the business community, and citizens from all walks of life. Notably, Việt Nam ranks first globally in three indicators: high-tech imports, high-tech exports and creative goods exports, showcasing our strong innovation potential and increasing prioritisation of this field.

Currently, innovation in Việt Nam is achieving significant milestones, characterised by a continuously improving business environment and the robust development of the start-up ecosystem and technology enterprises. We have effectively used our labour force and technological capabilities, along with deep international integration, to create sustainable growth momentum.

However, we must also acknowledge the challenges that remain, such as enhancing the quality of the workforce, investing in research and development (R&D) and increasing the application of advanced technologies in production and daily life. The Ministry of Planning and Investment will continue to collaborate with various ministries, sectors and localities to promote innovation policies, support businesses and enhance national competitiveness.

Our goal is to sustain growth momentum, maximise our innovation potential and contribute to transforming Việt Nam into a modern industrial nation and a regional innovation hub.

Many countries have established innovation centres to enhance the application of innovation-based economic strategies. How do you see innovation accelerating and driving breakthroughs for Việt Nam in the era of the nation's rise?

Innovation is crucial for Việt Nam to transform and achieve breakthroughs in this new era filled with fluctuations and opportunities. Globally, innovation centres have demonstrated their vital role in promoting economic growth through knowledge, technology and creativity. Việt Nam is embracing this trend by placing innovation at the core of our national development strategy.

Nowadays, innovation is a national competitive issue, extending beyond individual enterprises. The race to establish innovation centres in response to the opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution is evident in the region. For instance, China has upgraded the Zhongguancun area in Beijing and launched several innovation centres as part of its Made in China 2025 strategy. Similarly, Thailand inaugurated True Digital Park in 2018, Indonesia has operated a centre in Yogyakarta since 2016, and Malaysia has developed the Kuala Lumpur Technology Park.

Việt Nam has favourable conditions to harness innovation potential. Firstly, our young, dynamic and educated workforce forms a solid foundation for new initiatives. Secondly, the Government is committed to building a robust innovation ecosystem, exemplified by the establishment of the National Innovation Center (NIC).

The NIC serves as a hub for connecting businesses, research institutes and start-ups, attracting leading researchers and experts from both within the country and abroad. It also creates an appealing business environment for investors and venture capital funds looking to engage with Việt Nam.

Innovation will facilitate Việt Nam's transition from a labour-intensive economy to one driven by knowledge, technology and high added value. This shift will enhance labour productivity, improve product quality and enable deeper integration into global value chains, attracting quality investments and empowering Vietnamese enterprises to compete internationally. More importantly, innovation is not only an economic strategy but a national mission, aimed at improving citizens' lives, fostering entrepreneurship and building a strong and prosperous Việt Nam. — VNS