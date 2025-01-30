Traditional friendship shapes future Việt Nam – Russia cooperation: Ambassador

MOSCOW — The Việt Nam – Russia relationship, set up on January 30, 1950, have evolved from the historical roots to today’s comprehensive strategic partnership that spans from politics – diplomacy, economy – trade, and defence – security to culture – society, science – technology, education, and people-to-people exchange, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi.

The diplomat told the Vietnam News Agency that the relationship with Russian is the continuation of the ties with the Soviet Union in the past, noting despite brief interruptions during the political transitions in the early 1990s, both nations have worked diligently to strengthen their partnership.

The diplomatic framework underwent significant evolution, beginning with the 1994 Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations, which set up core principles of mutual respect of each other’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, equality, and win-win benefits based on international laws. The relationship was subsequently elevated to a strategic partnership in 2001 and a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2012 on the basis of mutual trust and respect, and sustainable cooperation.

He went on to highlight that the political ties have been consolidated and maintained high levels of trust through regular exchange of delegations and diverse institutional mechanisms, including the intergovernmental committees on economic-trade and science-tech cooperation, and defence technology collaboration, along with strategic dialogues and working groups across all areas.

Economic relations, he said, have shown promising growth, with trade turnover rising 10-15 per cent a year, adding collaboration in the domains of science – technology, culture, education, and tourism has been expanding over years.

Russia has become an increasingly attractive destination for many Vietnamese students, thanks to its scholarship programmes and high-quality education. Tens of thousands of Vietnamese scientists, engineers, and technical workers trained in Russia have made significant contributions to Việt Nam's economy while also serving as a bridge for the friendship between the two nations. Besides, frequent cultural exchanges have further enhanced mutual understanding and paved the way for broader cooperation across various sectors.

Khôi laid stress on the significance of the relations to both nation amidst the context of profound geopolitical, economic, and security shifts, stating Việt Nam, as an active member of the ASEAN and a dynamic developing nation, has treasured the traditional relationship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, seeing the country as a leading partner in its foreign policy and hoping to join hands with Russia to develop the ties for the interests of the two nations and the prosperity of the two peoples.

From Russia’s perspective, Việt Nam plays a crucial role in its "Look East" policy, particularly in fostering peace, stability, and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific. Russia regards Việt Nam as a vital partner in executing its regional diplomatic strategy. Through close cooperation, both countries can enhance their global influence, expand opportunities for collaboration, and advance their shared interests. This partnership not only fulfills the aspirations of their peoples but also contributes to regional and global peace and stability.

Touching on the two countries’ coordination at regional and multilateral forums, he said Việt Nam and Russia have well supported each other based on their similar stances on many regional and international issues. This cooperation not only reflects the comprehensive strategic partnership and trust but also demonstrates their shared commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and development both globally and in the Asia-Pacific.

Looking ahead, he outlined several priority areas for strengthening bilateral relations. These include enhancing political trust through regular leadership exchanges, maintaining defence and security cooperation as a cornerstone of the partnership, and boosting economic collaboration to maximise the free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union.

He suggested both sides strengthen collaboration in such domains as agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy, and IT, while paying due attention to large-scale projects in oil and gas, energy, and infrastructure so as to create new motives for economic development in the two countries.

As science - technology holds immense potential, Việt Nam and Russia should enhance cooperation in space research, biotechnology, renewable energy, and AI. Joint ventures in advanced technology will boost innovation and competitiveness while investment in high-quality workforce, especially in engineering and technology, will not only strengthen bilateral ties but also empower the younger generation to contribute to future development, he said.

Culture and education remain crucial bridges for fostering mutual understanding. More cultural exchanges, art events, exhibitions, and festivals should be organised to promote each nation’s identity. Additionally, facilitating student and scholar exchanges, research collaborations, and academic partnerships will build deeper connections between the younger generations of both countries, he underscored.

Khoi held that it is essential to maintain and expand dialogues, particularly at high levels, to address emerging challenges and explore new cooperation opportunities, highlighting the need to complete a favourable legal environment to bolster economic – trade and investment ties. — VNA/VNS