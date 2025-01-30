Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Opinion

Việt Nam – Russia relations on upward trajectory: former ambassador

January 30, 2025 - 17:30
Over the past 75 years, Việt Nam and Russia have always been close friends, even before their diplomatic ties were officially established.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vietnamese top leader Tô Lâm at their meeting in June 2024 in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

MOSCOW — The diplomatic relation between Việt Nam and Russia has consistently developed in an upward trajectory, growing more intensively and extensively, and now at its highest level of the comprehensive strategic partnership, former Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Andrey Tatarinov has stated.

In a recent interview granted to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Russia, Tatarinov highlighted the significance of the 75th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties, calling it a milestone in the bilateral relations.

He said since Việt Nam was fully liberated and reunified in 1975, the Southeast Asian country has come a long way, achieving numerous significant accomplishments.

Through many years of working in Việt Nam as a diplomat, Tatarinov mentioned inheritance as a defining characteristic of the relations between Việt Nam and the former Soviet Union, as well as Russia today, stressing that over the past 75 years, Việt Nam and Russia have always been close friends, even before their diplomatic ties were officially established.

This relationship was built on many years of standing side by side in Việt Nam's struggle for independence and freedom, particularly during the 1980s when the Southeast Asian nation had to make tremendous efforts to rebuild its economy after the war.

The two countries also worked together with determination to carry out the “Đổi mới” (renewal) process in Việt Nam and the reforms in the former Soviet Union during the 1990s. They elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2001 during Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to Việt Nam, and to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2012.

Tatarinov also highlighted the first state visit by Putin to Việt Nam immediately after his re-election in 2024, as the clearest evidence of the strong relationship.

Both nations now have all the necessary conditions and great potential to further expand cooperation, he stated, adding that in recent years, the bilateral relationship has become increasingly mutually beneficial and more equal. — VNS

Vietnam Russia relations

see also

More on this story

Opinion

Việt Nam, Russia boast vast cooperation potential: Scholar

Việt Nam and Russia have vast potential to deepen and diversify their partnership, underpinned by a rich history of friendship and mutual support, according to Dr. Anatoly Sokolov, a leading expert on Việt Nam studies at the Oriental Research Institute under the Russian Academy of Sciences.
Opinion

CPV steers Việt Nam toward new era of prosperity: Italian expert

As Việt Nam is celebrating the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2025), Director of the Anteo Edizioni Publishing House in Italy Stefano Bonilauri highlighted the Party's central role in shaping the nation’s progress and guiding it into a new era of prosperity.
Opinion

Russia ready to expand cooperation in new energy areas with Việt Nam: Ambassador

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Việt Nam have seen significant progress in recent years, with continued positive momentum in 2025, said Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gennady Bezdetko in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the outset of the Lunar New Year Festival (Tết) – Việt Nam’s biggest annual traditional celebration.
Opinion

Indian Party chief lauds CPV’s 95 years of people-centric success

During its 95 years of existence and development, the success of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has been firmly rooted in the strong public support stemming from the CPV's people-centric commitments and policies, said Prof. G. Devarajan, General Secretary of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).
Opinion

Việt Nam – Spain relations flourish on solid foundation: Ambassador

Beyond economic ties, the two countries share substantial potential for collaboration in culture, higher education, sports, tourism and Spanish language training, she said, adding amidst complicated geostrategy, they maintain a strong commitment to promoting multilateralism and interantional law – the important factors to adjust the bilateral ties and respond to global challenges.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom