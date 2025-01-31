Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese leaders extend condolences over Washington DC plane crash

January 31, 2025 - 18:08
State President Lương Cường and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on January 31 sent messages of condolence to US President Donald Trump.
Rescue teams search for victims of the plane crash on January 30, 2025. — REUTERS/VNA

HÀ NỘI — Upon learning about the January 29 plane crash in Washington, D.C., which resulted in multiple fatalities, State President Lương Cường and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on January 31 sent messages of condolence to US President Donald Trump.

The incident happened on Wednesday night as an American Airlines plane with 64 passengers on board collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., and crashed into the Potomac River.

Officials said everyone on both aircraft perished, and the remains of 41 victims had been recovered so far.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also extended his condolences to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

People-to-people diplomacy ready to join nation in new era: VUFO President

People-to-people diplomacy should move beyond old mindsets to reach regional and international levels, President of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Sơn told the Vietnam News Agency. In a recent interview granted to the VNA, the VUFO President spoke of outstanding achievements of people-to-people diplomacy in 2024 and orientations for 2025.
Politics & Law

Argentine Party official praises CPV’s glorious journey

Head of the Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Argentina Marcelo Rodriguez emphasised that the CPV has led the people through revolutionary struggles, defeating the armies of such powers as France and the US, and securing independence, freedom, and national reunification.
Politics & Law

Party chief inspects combat readiness at public security, military units

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm inspected the on-duty situation and combat readiness at the National Cyber Security Centre under the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention, and the Command Centre of the Ministry of National Defence’s Air Defense - Air Force Service in the evening of January 28 – the last day of the lunar year.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom