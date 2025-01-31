Vietnamese leaders extend condolences over Washington DC plane crash

HÀ NỘI — Upon learning about the January 29 plane crash in Washington, D.C., which resulted in multiple fatalities, State President Lương Cường and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on January 31 sent messages of condolence to US President Donald Trump.

The incident happened on Wednesday night as an American Airlines plane with 64 passengers on board collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., and crashed into the Potomac River.

Officials said everyone on both aircraft perished, and the remains of 41 victims had been recovered so far.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also extended his condolences to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. — VNS