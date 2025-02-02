Foreign policy helps take Việt Nam into new era: Argentine media

BUENOS AIRES — Argentina's Resumen Latinoamericano newspaper on February 1 published an article highlighting Việt Nam's foreign policy, on the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930-2025).

The article, titled “Vietnam. La política exterior contribuye a llevar al país a nueva era” (Việt Nam: Foreign policy contributes to taking the country into a new era), highlighted the achievements in Việt Nam's foreign affairs in 2024.

It quoted Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn as saying that the results of Việt Nam's visits and foreign activities have strategic and long-term significance, contributing to elevating relations with major partners and promoting broader and more effective cooperation.

The article emphasised that 2024 was the year for Việt Nam to implement extensive foreign activities with many partners at important multilateral forums and mechanisms, with 60 events involving high-ranking leaders including 21 visits and trips to attend multilateral conferences, and 25 receptions for high-level delegations and world leaders.

According to Resumen Latinoamericano, Việt Nam has established diplomatic relations with 194 countries. In 2024, the country upgraded its relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia, France, and Malaysia; a strategic partnership with Brazil; and a comprehensive partnership with Mongolia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

To date, Việt Nam has 32 partners across various frameworks and has signed over 170 cooperation agreements in multiple fields.

At the multilateral level, Việt Nam is increasingly asserting its capacity, role, and responsibilities in international issues, actively and proactively participating in regional and global forums such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United Nations, the Greater Mekong Subregion, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Group of Twenty (G20), BRICS – a group of emerging economies, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Francophonie, and many other organisations.

Regarding Việt Nam’s efforts in foreign economic relations, the newspaper said that Việt Nam has effectively utilised 17 free trade agreements (FTAs) with over 60 partners, eliminating trade barriers to promote exports, achieving a record export turnover of nearly US$800 billion in 2024. Việt Nam has taken advantage of the investment shift to become an important destination for foreign direct investment (FDI).

Economic diplomacy has facilitated Việt Nam's technological cooperation with key partners and major corporations, particularly in areas such as digital transformation, ecological transition, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Việt Nam has attracted high-quality investment in new technologies, developed the semiconductor industry, established an AI innovation centre, and trained high-tech human resources to realise national development goals until 2030 and 2045.

In conclusion, Resumen Latinoamericano cited Party General Secretary Tô Lâm as affirming that the year 2025 holds special significance, marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and 50 years of national reunification. It is the final year for Việt Nam to successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, as well as marks the beginning of a new development era for Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS