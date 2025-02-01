World party leaders congratulate CPV on 95th anniversary

HÀ NỘI — The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and the Communist Party of China Central Committee have sent their congratulatory messages to the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee on the CPV’s 95th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 - 2025).

President of the Cambodian People's Party Hun Sen, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and General Raúl Castro Ruz, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un have extended congratulations to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

The message from the LPRP Central Committee underlined that over the past 95 years, the CPV, founded and led by President Hồ Chí Minh, with its sound, skillful and creative policies has led the Vietnamese people to many glorious victories in the struggle for national liberation and reunification of Việt Nam in 1975.

Particularly, after nearly-40-year implementation of the Đổi Mới (renewal) process, the Vietnamese people under the CPV’s leadership have obtained remarkable and historically significant achievements across all fields, helping the nation maintain political stability, strengthen national defence and security, ensure social order and safety, record continuous economic growth, and improve people's living standards. At the same time, the role and position of the CPV and Việt Nam have become increasingly prominent in the region and the world.

"We firmly believe that by upholding its glorious revolutionary tradition and building upon these great and comprehensive achievements, the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam will continue to reap new and even greater successes in implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Congress of the CPV and preparing for the upcoming Party congresses at all levels, leading to the successful organisation of the 14th National Congress of the CPV, ” the message read.

On the occasion, the LPRP would like to express their profound gratitude for the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam for their invaluable, effective, and timely support for the revolutionary cause of Laos in years. The Party, State, and people of Laos will continue to stand side by side with the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam to do their utmost to preserve and promote the rare and cherished relationship for the common interests of both nations, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

In its congratulatory message, the Communist Party of China Central Committee said that over the past 95 years, the CPV has led the Vietnamese people to successfully complete the cause of national liberation and unification, and obtain glorious and admirable achievements in the cause of building socialism and renewal.

Currently, under the leadership of the CPV Central Committee, headed by General Secretary Tô Lâm, the Party and people of Việt Nam are making every effort to implement goals and tasks set by the 13th National Party Congress, continuously striving towards the centenary goals of the Party’s and the nation’s founding, and towards successfully organising the 14th National Party Congress. "We believe that your objectives will certainly be accomplished," it wrote.

The Communist Party of China always attaches great importance to developing relations between the two Parties and the two countries, and is willing to work with CPV to implement common perceptions reached by the highest leaders of both Parties.

In his congratulatory letter, President of the Cambodian People's Party Hun Sen hailed the achievements that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam have gained over the past time, and expressed his delight at the traditional friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation in all areas between the two Parties, States and people under the motto of "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability."

He said he firmly believes that under the sound leadership of the Party General Secretary, the CPV will earn more successes in implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and successfully organising the 14th National Party Congress in early 2026.

The congratulatory letters from First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and General Raúl Castro Ruz highlighted that the revolutionary practice of the CPV, particularly the Đổi Mới (Renewal) policy implemented since 1986, has played a vital role in building socialism in Việt Nam and served as a shining example for the international communist movement.

They reaffirmed Cuba's commitment to deepening the friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two nations, based on the legacy of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, and beloved President Hồ Chí Minh.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un emphaised in his message of congratulations that the CPV’s establishment helped the Vietnamese people gain victory in the fight for national independence and in the cause of socialism building.

"I'm delighted to see that under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people have made remarkable progress in developing a prosperous and strong nation."

He expressed his belief that the traditional friendship between the two Parties will continue to grow in the common struggle to safeguard and preserve the socialist cause. — VNS