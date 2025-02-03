Politics & Law
Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on CPV’s founding anniversary

February 03, 2025 - 10:58
The delegation expressed deep respect and honoured the immense contributions of President Hồ Chí Minh, the great leader and national liberation hero, who founded and trained the Communist Party of Việt Nam - the vanguard of the working class, the people, and the nation. The wreath laid by the delegation carried the inscription: “Eternal gratitude to great President Hồ Chí Minh”.
Incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Government, and VFF Central Committee pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the late leader's mausoleum in Hanoi on the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) on February 3. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on the morning of February 3 on the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 – 2025).

Prominent among the participants were Party General Secretary Tô Lâm; former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh; State President Lương Cường; Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính; former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng; National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn; former National Assembly Chairman Nguyễn Sinh Hùng; Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú; and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.

Also present at the ceremony were Politburo members, Secretaries of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Ministers, Vice Chairpersons of the National Assembly, as well as other Party and State leaders, former leaders, and heads of ministries, central agencies and organisations.

The delegation expressed deep respect and honoured the immense contributions of President Hồ Chí Minh, the great leader and national liberation hero, who founded and trained the Communist Party of Việt Nam - the vanguard of the working class, the people, and the nation. The wreath laid by the delegation carried the inscription: “Eternal gratitude to great President Hồ Chí Minh”.

The vibrant history of Việt Nam’s revolution over the past 95 years has demonstrated that the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam has been the decisive factor in every victory of the Vietnamese revolution.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the entire army and people have continued to uphold the revolutionary spirit and patriotic tradition, and joined hands to overcome challenges with a high determination to successfully achieve the goals and tasks set out in the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution, paving the way for the country to enter a new era – the era of the nation’s rise.

After that, the delegation offered incense in commemoration of fallen soldiers at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bắc Son street.

On the same morning, delegations from the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence, the Central Public Security Party Commission - the Ministry of Public Security, and the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Hà Nội also laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the late leader’s mausoleum and heroic martyrs at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs. VNS

