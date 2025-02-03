General Nguyễn Quyết: architect of victory and steadfast guardian of Vietnamese ideals

HÀ NỘI — In the vaults of Vietnamese history, the name General Nguyễn Quyết stands out not only as a master military strategist, but also as a steadfast figure of unwavering commitment to the Communist cause and the welfare of his people. His life’s work, intricately woven into the fabric of Việt Nam’s national identity, exemplifies a rare blend of bravery, intellect and enduring devotion to the principles championed by Hồ Chí Minh.

Born in Chính Nghĩa Village, Kim Động District, Hưng Yên Province, General Quyết's career spanned significant historical periods of national liberation struggle and the construction of the nation throughout the 20th century. He consistently displayed the virtues and qualities of a steadfast communist and a talented, strategic military general – stable, sharp and acutely politically astute.

Throughout his career, General Quyết was entrusted with managing strategic positions such as the capital Hà Nội, Military Region 5, Military Region 3 and the General Political Affairs Department of the People's Army of Việt Nam. In his native Hưng Yên, he was instrumental in building and developing the revolutionary movement during 1940-1941, particularly in the southern areas of the province.

As the Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, he led the August Revolution in 1945 in Hà Nội, leaving behind valuable lessons on decisiveness, acumen, and creativity in assessing situations and seizing revolutionary opportunities. During the resistance against the French colonialists, closely associated with Military Region 5, he demonstrated meticulousness, depth and practicality, daring to think, act and take responsibility. Alongside officers, soldiers and local people, he helped build a strong and resilient central region, continuously resisting enemy encirclement for many years.

Over 30 years of service in Military Region 3, particularly as Commander and Political Commissar, his ability to swiftly and creatively adapt through unprecedented policies significantly contributed to Military Region 3 becoming a crucial support base for the southern battlefield. The movement 'Prosper and Win' typifies this dynamism and creativity.

As the head of the General Political Affairs Department of the People's Army of Việt Nam, his approachable and intimate style, closely connected with grassroots and focused on military rear policies, earned him the affectionate title of 'policy general' from his peers and subordinates.

In the phase when the world revolutionary movement was declining and real socialism in the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe was collapsing, his steadfast stance and infinite loyalty as a Central Party Secretary, Vice Chairman of the State Council, and head of the General Political Affairs Department played a crucial role in advising the political system within the military, contributing significantly to maintaining political stability and securely protecting revolutionary achievements, persistently following the path chosen by the Party, Uncle Hồ and the people.

Bold decision

Turning back to the golden pages of Hà Nội's history during the early 1940s, the people proudly remember when Uncle Hồ trusted General Nguyễn Quyết with the significant role of Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee.

During the August Revolution in 1945, at only 23 years old and five years into the Party, he held an especially important position in the sacred land of the 'Sacred Dragon'. A young leader who dared to think, act, and take responsibility, he and the Hà Nội Party Committee firmly grasped the Party’s and Uncle Hồ's policies and applied them creatively to the specific situation. Using local forces without waiting for the Liberation Army from the battle zones, they seized the moment to lead the people of Hà Nội in a successful uprising.

The uprising on 19 August 1945 – a bold decision by the Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Nguyễn Quyết – affirmed his visionary and daring leadership, significantly contributing to the nationwide General Uprising's success. This marked a pivotal moment ensuring the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam on 2 September 1945, the first worker-peasant state under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam to triumph in Asia.

Later, General Nguyễn Quyết reflected that it was a bold decision but one that was carefully considered. At the time, he was certain that failure would mean he must bear full responsibility. However, he believed it was a wise decision by the collective who had been intimately involved with the city's movement for many years.

This decision was based on an analysis of the evolving situation, not a hasty one influenced by the overwhelming desire for liberation. Moreover, if they had missed that once-in-a-millennium opportunity, waiting too long to start the uprising or just determinedly fighting the Japanese fascists, the consequences would be unpredictable once the Allied forces arrived in Hà Nội.

The uprising in Hà Nội went exactly according to plan on 19 August 1945 and achieved a complete victory without bloodshed. This was a significant encouragement for other regions nationwide yet to rise. Hà Nội's success proved the Party Committee's decision on choosing the right moment, using forces and conducting the uprising was entirely correct.

General Võ Nguyên Giáp later said: "It can be said that nowhere in the world has there been a struggle in a major city, a capital, where one side is the people and the other is a modern, regular armed force of the enemy, yet the victory was achieved."

After more than half a century of dedication to the revolution, the Party and serving the country, people and military, in 1992, General Nguyễn Quyết retired at the age of 70. Alongside his rich practical activities, throughout his revolutionary life, he left behind many valuable theoretical works and practical summaries.

At the end of December 2024, the steadfast communist, the skilled general Nguyễn Quyết, passed away. In recognition of his significant, exceptional contributions to the national liberation, unification of the country and construction and defence of the homeland, the Party and State awarded General Nguyễn Quyết many high honours, including the Gold Star Order, Hồ Chí Minh Order and the 85-year Party Membership Badge. — VNS