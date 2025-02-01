Việt Nam braces for intense cold wave in February, expert warns

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is set to experience an intensified cold wave in February, with prolonged periods of severe cold expected, meteorologists warned on Saturday.

According to Trần Thị Chúc, deputy head of the Climate Forecast Division at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, cold air masses will continue to influence the country’s weather.

These systems are anticipated to be stronger than the average recorded in previous years, particularly in the latter half of the month, resulting in extended spells of severe cold across northern regions.

"Throughout the month, average temperatures across Việt Nam will be close to historical norms. However, northern and central regions will see temperatures dipping 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius below the seasonal average," Chúc said.

Rainfall levels are expected to remain consistent with previous years, except for central Việt Nam, where precipitation could exceed historical averages by 10-20mm. The central region may also experience scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms during the month.

Chúc warned that various extreme weather phenomena, including fog, thunderstorms, lightning, frost, and hoarfrost, could emerge nationwide.

At sea, cold air masses may trigger strong winds and high waves, posing risks to maritime activities. On land, prolonged cold spells could impact livestock, crops, and public health, particularly in northern mountainous areas where frost and hoarfrost are likely.

"Foggy conditions could reduce visibility, increasing the risk of traffic accidents," she cautioned.

Authorities have advised residents to stay updated on weather forecasts via the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting’s website and official media channels.

Local governments and disaster management agencies have been urged to swiftly disseminate weather alerts, enforce safety regulations, and restrict access to high-risk areas prone to thunderstorms and lightning strikes. — VNS