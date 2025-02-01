Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Việt Nam braces for intense cold wave in February, expert warns

February 01, 2025 - 14:47
These systems are anticipated to be stronger than the average recorded in previous years, particularly in the latter half of the month, resulting in extended spells of severe cold across northern regions.
Motorcyclists wear warm clothes and gloves when traveling outdoors. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is set to experience an intensified cold wave in February, with prolonged periods of severe cold expected, meteorologists warned on Saturday.

According to Trần Thị Chúc, deputy head of the Climate Forecast Division at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, cold air masses will continue to influence the country’s weather.

These systems are anticipated to be stronger than the average recorded in previous years, particularly in the latter half of the month, resulting in extended spells of severe cold across northern regions.

"Throughout the month, average temperatures across Việt Nam will be close to historical norms. However, northern and central regions will see temperatures dipping 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius below the seasonal average," Chúc said.

Rainfall levels are expected to remain consistent with previous years, except for central Việt Nam, where precipitation could exceed historical averages by 10-20mm. The central region may also experience scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms during the month.

Chúc warned that various extreme weather phenomena, including fog, thunderstorms, lightning, frost, and hoarfrost, could emerge nationwide.

At sea, cold air masses may trigger strong winds and high waves, posing risks to maritime activities. On land, prolonged cold spells could impact livestock, crops, and public health, particularly in northern mountainous areas where frost and hoarfrost are likely.

"Foggy conditions could reduce visibility, increasing the risk of traffic accidents," she cautioned.

Authorities have advised residents to stay updated on weather forecasts via the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting’s website and official media channels.

Local governments and disaster management agencies have been urged to swiftly disseminate weather alerts, enforce safety regulations, and restrict access to high-risk areas prone to thunderstorms and lightning strikes. — VNS

Related Stories

Society

Bitter cold grips Mù Cang Chải as ice covers mountain peaks

The high-altitude district of Mù Cang Chải in Yên Bái has been hit by freezing temperatures, with ice and frost forming atop its highest peaks overnight on January 26, according to Lương Văn Thư, head of the district’s Agriculture and Rural Development Department.
Society

Cold, wet weather expected during Tết holiday

During the main Tết period from January 27 to 31, northern Việt Nam will be affected by a northeast monsoon, resulting in cold weather, with severe cold in mountainous areas. The northeastern region may see light rain or drizzle for some of the holiday.
Society

Cold spell intensifies, bringing severe cold and frost

The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting said on Friday morning that temperatures in the northern region during the cold spell are expected to range between nine and 12 degrees Celsius, with mountainous areas seeing temperatures between six and nine degrees Celsius.
Society

PM Chính calls for preventive solutions against severe cold wave

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued an official dispatch instructing local administrations of northern and north central localities and relevant ministries to take measure to urgently deal with the prolonged and severe cold wave that is affecting people and agricultural production.

see also

More on this story

Society

Overseas Vietnamese look towards homeland

The traditional Lunar New Year (Tết) festival is a special, meaningful, and cherished occasion for Vietnamese people, especially for those living, working and studying abroad, to express their love for the homeland.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom