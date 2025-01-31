Vĩnh Sơn and the 200-year legacy of Việt Nam’s cobra farming village

VĨNH PHÚC — Vĩnh Sơn Village in Vĩnh Phúc Province has a storied legacy intertwined with the warm spring season, when snakes emerge from their dens.

Over two centuries, what began as a tradition of snake hunting evolved into a vibrant craft village dedicated to snake farming, bringing prosperity to village residents in Vĩnh Sơn Commune, Vĩnh Tường District.

The village, formerly known as Sơn Tang, was once a dense wilderness teeming with venomous snakes, but has since evolved into Việt Nam’s leading hub for cobra farming.

According to 69-year-old artisan Nguyễn Văn Thịnh, chairman of the Vĩnh Sơn snake craft village association, snake hunting was a seasonal practice. Villagers ventured into the wild each spring armed with baskets and poles to catch snakes and sell them to those preparing medicinal wine or traditional remedies.

“When wild snakes became scarce, Vĩnh Sơn villagers began breeding snakes. Over time, they mastered snake reproduction techniques, and the practice grew, creating the renowned Vĩnh Sơn snake village we know today,” Thịnh told Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper.

In 1979, with assistance from the Centre for Human and Animal Physiology and Biochemistry (now the Institute of Biotechnology), the Vĩnh Sơn snake farm was established.

"It merged traditional knowledge with scientific advancements, initially producing snake-infused wine and snake essence," said Thịnh.

The farm quickly garnered attention, with leaders and scientists visiting regularly.

In 1983, Prime Minister Phạm Văn Đồng encouraged locals to preserve and develop snake farming to support medicine, science and livelihoods.

However, when the collective economy declined, the snake farm dissolved, transferring breeding techniques to local households.

Initially, 12 families embraced the practice, growing to nearly 900 families at peak production.

By then, the village was exporting freeze-dried snake venom to markets in France, the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe.

Political upheavals in these regions eventually forced villagers to refocus on domestic sales and later on the Chinese market.

“Despite China’s advances in cobra farming, they still rely on Vĩnh Sơn for eggs and breeding stock,” Thịnh said.

Overcoming challenges

Snake farming, while demanding specialised knowledge, remains relatively low-maintenance.

Snakes are fed every three to four days, and during their winter hibernation, no feeding is required.

Initially, natural prey like rats and frogs were common feed.

However, dwindling natural resources led to the adoption of poultry by-products like chicken necks and discarded one-day-old chicks.

“Vĩnh Sơn consumes about 2,000 tonnes of feed annually. Faced with shortages, I developed a method of supplementing poultry by-products with minerals, which is now widely used,” said Thịnh.

Vice chairman of Vĩnh Sơn Village's People's Committee Hạ Văn Hùng, who has over 20 years of experience in snake farming, said Vĩnh Sơn was recognised in 2022 by the Vietnam Records Organisation (VietKings) as the traditional craft village with the highest number of licensed cobra-farming households in the country.

“Some call snake farming a gamble with death, but for us, it has brought a prosperous life,” said Hùng.

He said that captive snakes produce more potent venom than their wild counterparts.

Although the village once recorded up to 200 snakebites annually, traditional remedies have ensured no fatalities.

Hùng said that the villagers thrive in their trade without falling victim to it, highlighting the village’s long-standing tradition of passing down antidotes through generations.

He noted that two local healers still practise today, offering reassurance to the community in their craft.

One of these healers, 67-year-old artisan Hạ Văn Vừa, recounted inheriting his father’s snakebite remedy at the age of nine.

“Before he passed away, my father entrusted me with the recipe,” Vừa said.

Over the decades, he has treated countless victims, safeguarding lives and sustaining the legacy of Vĩnh Sơn’s unique craft.

In 2006, Vĩnh Sơn Village was officially recognised as a traditional snake farming craft village.

By 2007, the Vĩnh Sơn snake craft village association was established, and the local forestry department began conducting annual inspections of the village's snake farming activities, according to vice chairman Hùng.

Currently, the village has 650 households engaged in snake farming, raising anywhere from 1,000 to 5,000 snakes per household.

In 2024, Vĩnh Sơn’s snake farming industry earned more than VNĐ100 billion (US$3.95 million), with VNĐ53 billion coming from commercial snakes and VNĐ52 billion from snake eggs and breeding stock. — VNS