137 people killed in traffic accidents during new year holiday so far

HÀ NỘI — Six days into the Lunar New Year holiday (from January 25 to January 30), a total of 308 traffic accidents occurred nationwide, resulting in 137 fatalities and 257 injuries, according to latest report from the Traffic Police Department.

Compared to the same period in 2024, this marks a significant decrease of 189 accidents (38.03 per cent), 101 fatalities (42.44 per cent), and 167 injuries (39.39 per cent).

Of these, 306 accidents occurred on roads, causing 136 deaths and 256 injuries. This represents a decrease of 189 cases, 101 deaths, and 167 injuries compared to the same period in 2024.

On railways, there was one traffic accident that left one person injured.

On inland waterways, one traffic accident occurred, resulting in one fatality, while the same period in 2024 didn't witness any.

On January 30 alone, 50 traffic accidents occurred nationwide, causing 25 deaths and 50 injuries. All of these accidents took place on roads. Compared to the same period in 2024, this represents a reduction of 41 cases, 9 fatalities, and 31 injuries.

During the holiday period, traffic police across the country said they have inspected, detected, and handled 37,868 violations. Authorities temporarily seized 268 automobiles, 12,645 motorcycles, and 320 other vehicles. A total of 2,017 driver’s licenses were revoked, and 4,105 cases had demerit points deducted from their licences.

The majority of the violations involve alcohol-related offences and speeding. — VNS